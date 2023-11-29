The Bounty Hunter mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can take some time to complete. You’ll be hunting for specific enemies as you explore the map, but you also want to make sure you’re grabbing the correct contract for this mission.

Don’t expect to complete the Bounty Hunter quest without the contracts on your account. It’s all tied to the randomly generated missions you can find while exploring Zombies, which might be your biggest hang-up. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Bounty Hunter in MW3 Zombies.

All Bounty Hunter quest steps in MW3 Zombies

Finding a Bounty Contract in MW3 Zombies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bounty Hunter is an act two mission and requires you to complete a Bounty Contract on the Disciple, Mangler, and the Mimic. These bounty contracts can be at any level and appear throughout the MW3 Zombies map.

These are all the steps you need to complete Bounty Hunter in MW3 Zombies.

Complete a Bounty Contract for the Disciple

Complete a Bounty Contract for the Mangler

Complete a Bounty Contract for the Mimic

A Bounty Contract will have a crosshair symbol on your map. Make sure you mark it before trying to track it down, and then grab it before another player team can acquire it. Accepting the Bounty Contract will give one of the three special zombies: a Disciple, a Mangler, or a Mimic. You’ll receive the target’s location around the area highlighted on your map. You’ll then have to defeat the target and receive a reward for completing the contract.

Unfortunately, it’s random on which of those three special zombies you’ll get when you accept a Bounty Contract. Because of the random generation of these contracts, it might take some time to acquire all three unique contracts in MW3 Zombies.

Fighting a Mimic in MW3 Zombies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make short work of these contracts, I recommend sticking to the outer layer of the MW3 Zombies map. These are the easier contracts in the game, and you won’t need to have a Pack-A-Punch weapon to take out the hordes of enemies or the special zombies you’ll need to take out to complete Bounty Hunter. This is a great way to make short work of this mission and advance to the next series of tasks.