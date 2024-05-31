The first event of Season Four, Critical Countdown, challenges players to collect DNA Samples from fallen foes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Three. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to gather DNA Samples and make the most of this event.

How to collect DNA Samples in MW3 and Warzone

The DNA Samples are similar to dog tags from Kill Confirmed in Call of Duty: MW3, but without a fixed timer, allowing you to collect as many as you want. There are two types of DNA strands: Ade and Cyto. You can retrieve them from fallen enemies in multiplayer or loot them from caches and downed enemies in Warzone.

If you’re a zombie enthusiast, head to Urxiklstan and start decimating zombies to collect DNA Samples. For the week one challenge, you’re tasked with collecting only the two types of DNA. But next week, a new type of DNA strand will unlock, rewarding you with significant double XP tokens and emblems to add to your collection in Season Four of Modern Warfare Three.

Best way to farm DNA Samples in MW3

Since there are two types of strands, the common being blue followed by orange being rarer, you’ll need over 40,000 strands to complete the Critical Countdown event. The best way to farm DNA Samples is to head over to the Small Map Moshpit playlist and begin wreaking havoc on players. Double XP weekend is also live, allowing you to kill two birds with one stone.

