When it comes to Call of Duty operators, Konig (König) became a fan favorite over time in MW2 due to his voice lines and cool skins. Another debated topic has been Konig’s height in MW2, which only seems to be hinted at in the game without specific numbers.

While all operators may look like they are the same height in the game, the difference becomes more evident in cutscenes and cinematics. In his bio, Konig describes his height as the size of a mountain, and another lore bit reveals that Konig wanted to become a sniper, but his size made him a bad candidate.

So, how tall is Konig exactly in CoD?

What is Konig’s height in MW2?

Konig has a few skin options to choose from, too. Image via Activision

Konig is estimated to be around six feet and four inches tall in MW2. Though there aren’t any height limitations for becoming a sniper, a person over six feet six inches (198 cm) might face challenges in certain confined spaces.

Considering Konig discloses he was too tall to become a sniper, we can assume he might be six feet and four inches or even taller.

This estimate positions Konig as one of the tallest operators in MW2, surpassing Soap, Ghost, and Horangi.

If you’re only playing multiplayer, you won’t have to worry about heights since they will be close to the same for all operators. In single-player and cinematics, however, the difference will be quite noticeable.

Though Konig’s height may have prevented him from becoming a sniper, it didn’t impact the operator’s ability to rock some of the best-looking skins in MW2. Despite not being one of the main operators in the game, Konig built himself quite the fan base through his unique personality and a vast cosmetics collection.

About the author