Havok’s MW3 Ranked Play loadouts: Best MCW, Rival-9 builds from No. 1 ranked pro

Former Call of Duty League pro Colt “Havok” McLendon recently reached the No. 1 overall rank in MW3 Ranked Play and shared the classes that helped him get there.

After competing in the 2023 CDL season with the Florida Mutineers, Havok transitioned into creating content full-time. The move went off without a hitch as Havok is constantly one of the most-watched MW3 streamers on Twitch, and his pro skills translated seamlessly to Ranked Play.

Get the best classes and loadouts. Image via Activision

Ranked Play went live on Jan. 18, yet Havok already has over 800 wins according to his stat counter on Twitch, and has reached the highest possible rank in the Top 250. Some of that success can be attributed to the powerful builds he created.

Havok’s best MW3 Ranked Play builds

MCW

This loadout hits like a truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Undebarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Rear Grip: R8 Claw-PSL Grip

Rival-9

There’s a reason pros call this SMG a shotgun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break

Purifier Muzzle Break Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Renetti

The Renetti is the best sidearm in MW3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensator

ZEHMN 35 Compensator Barrel: MLX Short Competition Barrel

MLX Short Competition Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

XRK Stalker

Mobility isn’t an issue with this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Fission 60 Barrel OpTic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: FT Match Grip

Best MW3 Ranked Play perks and equipment

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Quick Grip Gloves

Quick Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

For Search and Destroy matches, we recommend a few alternative options. Covert Sneakers make your footsteps almost silent, which will be handy for sneaking around enemy territory. Next, SnD is the only mode that allows the use of Smoke Grenades, and they can be used to escape a gunfight, or safely plant or defuse a bomb.

Lastly, Covert Sneakers don’t make your operator completely silent, but Dead Silence provides extra stealth for SnD matches.