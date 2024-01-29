Category:
Havok’s MW3 Ranked Play loadouts: Best MCW, Rival-9 builds from No. 1 ranked pro

To be the best, you have to use the best.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Jan 29, 2024 02:47 pm
MW3 Ranked Play operator skins
Former Call of Duty League pro Colt “Havok” McLendon recently reached the No. 1 overall rank in MW3 Ranked Play and shared the classes that helped him get there.

After competing in the 2023 CDL season with the Florida Mutineers, Havok transitioned into creating content full-time. The move went off without a hitch as Havok is constantly one of the most-watched MW3 streamers on Twitch, and his pro skills translated seamlessly to Ranked Play.

MW3 Ranked Play
Get the best classes and loadouts. Image via Activision

Ranked Play went live on Jan. 18, yet Havok already has over 800 wins according to his stat counter on Twitch, and has reached the highest possible rank in the Top 250. Some of that success can be attributed to the powerful builds he created.

Havok’s best MW3 Ranked Play builds

MCW

MW3 MCW
This loadout hits like a truck. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
  • Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
  • Undebarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Optic: MK.3 Reflector
  • Rear Grip: R8 Claw-PSL Grip

Rival-9

MW3 Rival-9
There’s a reason pros call this SMG a shotgun. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break
  • Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel
  • Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
  • Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
  • Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Renetti

MW3 Renetti
The Renetti is the best sidearm in MW3. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensator
  • Barrel: MLX Short Competition Barrel
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

XRK Stalker

MW3 XRK Stalker
Mobility isn’t an issue with this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel
  • OpTic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Rear Grip: FT Match Grip

Best MW3 Ranked Play perks and equipment

  • Vest: Infantry Vest
  • Gloves: Quick Grip Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots
  • Gear: EOD Padding
  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

For Search and Destroy matches, we recommend a few alternative options. Covert Sneakers make your footsteps almost silent, which will be handy for sneaking around enemy territory. Next, SnD is the only mode that allows the use of Smoke Grenades, and they can be used to escape a gunfight, or safely plant or defuse a bomb.

Lastly, Covert Sneakers don’t make your operator completely silent, but Dead Silence provides extra stealth for SnD matches.

Read Article Call of Duty finally opens up about its controversial skill-based matchmaking system
Three operators storm onto the revamped Favela map in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty finally opens up about its controversial skill-based matchmaking system
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Fortune’s Keep release date announced with Warzone streamers melting a rock
Fortune's Keep lighthouse
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fortune’s Keep release date announced with Warzone streamers melting a rock
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 29, 2024
Read Article When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to use battle pass tier skips in MW3
Players hiding behind riot shield in CoD MW3 multiplayer.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to use battle pass tier skips in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 29, 2024

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.