Havok’s MW3 Ranked Play loadouts: Best MCW, Rival-9 builds from No. 1 ranked pro

Former Call of Duty League pro Colt “Havok” McLendon recently reached the No. 1 overall rank in MW3 Ranked Play and shared the classes that helped him get there.
After competing in the 2023 CDL season with the Florida Mutineers, Havok transitioned into creating content full-time. The move went off without a hitch as Havok is constantly one of the most-watched MW3 streamers on Twitch, and his pro skills translated seamlessly to Ranked Play.
Ranked Play went live on Jan. 18, yet Havok already has over 800 wins according to his stat counter on Twitch, and has reached the highest possible rank in the Top 250. Some of that success can be attributed to the powerful builds he created.
Havok’s best MW3 Ranked Play builds
MCW
- Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
- Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
- Undebarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Optic: MK.3 Reflector
- Rear Grip: R8 Claw-PSL Grip
Rival-9
- Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Break
- Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel
- Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip
Renetti
- Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensator
- Barrel: MLX Short Competition Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip
XRK Stalker
- Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel
- OpTic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: No Stock
- Rear Grip: FT Match Grip
Best MW3 Ranked Play perks and equipment
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Gloves: Quick Grip Gloves
- Boots: Lightweight Boots
- Gear: EOD Padding
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Trophy System
For Search and Destroy matches, we recommend a few alternative options. Covert Sneakers make your footsteps almost silent, which will be handy for sneaking around enemy territory. Next, SnD is the only mode that allows the use of Smoke Grenades, and they can be used to escape a gunfight, or safely plant or defuse a bomb.
Lastly, Covert Sneakers don’t make your operator completely silent, but Dead Silence provides extra stealth for SnD matches.