Near-perfect Toronto Ultra capture 2024 CDL Major One title in dominant fashion

The Toronto Ultra were crowned the champions of the first Call of Duty League LAN event of the 2024 season today—and they did so with a flawless record in two game modes.

Toronto earned the 2024 CDL Major One trophy in Boston by defeating the No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Atlanta FaZe twice on Jan. 28. The Ultra posted a jaw-dropping 13-2 map count at the CoD tournament, only losing two Control maps while going undefeated in both Hardpoint and Search and Destroy throughout Major One.

CleanX was named the tournament MVP. Photo via Call of Duty League

Heading into the 2024 Call of Duty League season, Toronto were coming off a lopsided 5-0 loss to the New York Subliners in the grand finals of CoD Champs 2023, leading to the offseason acquisition of 2022 world champion Envoy. The Ultra went 6-1 in the CDL Major One online qualifiers, most notably entering this weekend’s tournament following a dominant 3-0 sweep of New York on Jan. 19. And that clearly should’ve been an indication of this team’s true potential at Major One.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.