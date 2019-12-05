GRVTY and JurNii join Atlanta FaZe's Call of Duty League roster

Atlanta FaZe has added two substitutes to its Call of Duty League lineup for the 2020 season.

Thomas “GRVTY” Malin and Juan “JurNii” Antonio González have signed with the Atlanta franchise, the organization announced today. GRVTY and JurNii will be on the bench behind the team’s starting lineup, which features Chris “Simp” Lehr, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, and Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak.

Atlanta FaZe on Twitter We are extremely excited to be announcing that @tomGRVTY and @JurNiii will be joining the Atlanta FaZe roster. Join us in giving them a warm welcome to the team! #EZAF

GRVTY has some brief experience playing with a few of the Atlanta FaZe starters. The 21-year-old won the CWL Fort Worth 2019 amateur event with Simp and Cellium on FC Black in March. GRVTY ended the Black Ops 4 season with a top-24 placing at the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship in August.

JurNii, on the other hand, has never competed alongside any of these players at a major LAN event. The 19-year-old is known for his time with Spanish organization Heretics, the team he’s played on since August 2016. JurNii and Heretics had several top-eight placings at CWL events in Black Ops 4 but finished the year with a top-16 finish at CoD Champs 2019.

The 2020 Call of Duty League season will begin on Jan. 24. Atlanta will host two events from Feb. 22 to 23 and May 30 to 31.