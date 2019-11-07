Login
Here’s the schedule for the 2020 Call of Duty League season

There are 24 events scheduled for 2020.

CWL Champs 2019
Photo via MLG

The Call of Duty League revealed its 2020 schedule earlier today.

Twenty-four events are scheduled for the upcoming season, starting with the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend in Minnesota from Jan. 24 to 26. The dates and locations for 22 of this year’s events have been announced. Information about the Midseason Weekend and Championship Weekend will be revealed at a later date.

Here’s the schedule for the 2020 Call of Duty League season. The chart below also includes the visiting teams that will compete at each event. The Los Angeles home events will feature both OpTic Gaming LA and the LA Guerrillas.

LocationDatesVisiting teams
Minnesota (Launch Weekend)Jan. 24 to 26All 12 CoD League teams
LondonFeb. 8 to 9Chicago, Dallas, LA Guerrillas, New York, Paris, Seattle, Toronto
AtlantaFeb. 22 to 23Chicago, Florida, London, Minnesota, OpTic LA, Paris, Toronto
ParisFeb. 29 to March 1Dallas, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, Seattle
Los AngelesMarch 6 to 8Atlanta, Chicago, Florida, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris
New YorkMarch 14 to 15Atlanta, Dallas, LA Guerrillas, Seattle, Toronto
TorontoMarch 21 to 22Atlanta, London, New York, OpTic LA, Paris
DallasMarch 28 to 29Chicago, Florida, Minnesota, Seattle, Toronto
ChicagoApril 4 to 5Dallas, London, LA Guerrillas, OpTic LA, Seattle
FloridaApril 11 to 12Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris, Toronto
SeattleApril 18 to 19Chicago, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, OpTic LA
Unknown (Midseason Weekend)TBDTBD
MinnesotaMay 9 to 10Chicago, Dallas, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Seattle
ParisMay 16 to 17Atlanta, London, New York, OpTic LA, Toronto
SeattleMay 24 to 25Chicago, Florida, Minnesota, OpTic LA, Toronto
AtlantaMay 30 to 31Dallas, Florida, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York
New YorkJune 6 to 7Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, Paris, Toronto
Los AngelesJune 12 to 14Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, New York, Paris, Seattle, Toronto
LondonJune 20 to 21Atlanta, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, Paris
ChicagoJune 27 to 28Dallas, London, OpTic LA, Seattle, Toronto
DallasJuly 4 to 5Atlanta, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, OpTic LA, Paris
TorontoJuly 18 to 19Chicago, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, OpTic LA, Seattle
FloridaJuly 25 to 26Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, Paris
Unknown (Championship Weekend)TBDTBD

The event schedule is subject to change, according to the Call of Duty League website. This article will be updated with any changes or when more information about the Midseason Weekend and Championship Weekend is revealed.