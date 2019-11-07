The Call of Duty League revealed its 2020 schedule earlier today.
Twenty-four events are scheduled for the upcoming season, starting with the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend in Minnesota from Jan. 24 to 26. The dates and locations for 22 of this year’s events have been announced. Information about the Midseason Weekend and Championship Weekend will be revealed at a later date.
Here’s the schedule for the 2020 Call of Duty League season. The chart below also includes the visiting teams that will compete at each event. The Los Angeles home events will feature both OpTic Gaming LA and the LA Guerrillas.
|Location
|Dates
|Visiting teams
|Minnesota (Launch Weekend)
|Jan. 24 to 26
|All 12 CoD League teams
|London
|Feb. 8 to 9
|Chicago, Dallas, LA Guerrillas, New York, Paris, Seattle, Toronto
|Atlanta
|Feb. 22 to 23
|Chicago, Florida, London, Minnesota, OpTic LA, Paris, Toronto
|Paris
|Feb. 29 to March 1
|Dallas, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, Seattle
|Los Angeles
|March 6 to 8
|Atlanta, Chicago, Florida, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris
|New York
|March 14 to 15
|Atlanta, Dallas, LA Guerrillas, Seattle, Toronto
|Toronto
|March 21 to 22
|Atlanta, London, New York, OpTic LA, Paris
|Dallas
|March 28 to 29
|Chicago, Florida, Minnesota, Seattle, Toronto
|Chicago
|April 4 to 5
|Dallas, London, LA Guerrillas, OpTic LA, Seattle
|Florida
|April 11 to 12
|Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris, Toronto
|Seattle
|April 18 to 19
|Chicago, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, OpTic LA
|Unknown (Midseason Weekend)
|TBD
|TBD
|Minnesota
|May 9 to 10
|Chicago, Dallas, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Seattle
|Paris
|May 16 to 17
|Atlanta, London, New York, OpTic LA, Toronto
|Seattle
|May 24 to 25
|Chicago, Florida, Minnesota, OpTic LA, Toronto
|Atlanta
|May 30 to 31
|Dallas, Florida, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York
|New York
|June 6 to 7
|Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, Paris, Toronto
|Los Angeles
|June 12 to 14
|Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, New York, Paris, Seattle, Toronto
|London
|June 20 to 21
|Atlanta, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, Paris
|Chicago
|June 27 to 28
|Dallas, London, OpTic LA, Seattle, Toronto
|Dallas
|July 4 to 5
|Atlanta, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, OpTic LA, Paris
|Toronto
|July 18 to 19
|Chicago, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, OpTic LA, Seattle
|Florida
|July 25 to 26
|Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, Paris
|Unknown (Championship Weekend)
|TBD
|TBD
The event schedule is subject to change, according to the Call of Duty League website. This article will be updated with any changes or when more information about the Midseason Weekend and Championship Weekend is revealed.