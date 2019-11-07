The Call of Duty League revealed its 2020 schedule earlier today.

Twenty-four events are scheduled for the upcoming season, starting with the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend in Minnesota from Jan. 24 to 26. The dates and locations for 22 of this year’s events have been announced. Information about the Midseason Weekend and Championship Weekend will be revealed at a later date.

Related: Call of Duty rostermania: Pre-Modern Warfare

Here’s the schedule for the 2020 Call of Duty League season. The chart below also includes the visiting teams that will compete at each event. The Los Angeles home events will feature both OpTic Gaming LA and the LA Guerrillas.

Location Dates Visiting teams Minnesota (Launch Weekend) Jan. 24 to 26 All 12 CoD League teams London Feb. 8 to 9 Chicago, Dallas, LA Guerrillas, New York, Paris, Seattle, Toronto Atlanta Feb. 22 to 23 Chicago, Florida, London, Minnesota, OpTic LA, Paris, Toronto Paris Feb. 29 to March 1 Dallas, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, Seattle Los Angeles March 6 to 8 Atlanta, Chicago, Florida, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris New York March 14 to 15 Atlanta, Dallas, LA Guerrillas, Seattle, Toronto Toronto March 21 to 22 Atlanta, London, New York, OpTic LA, Paris Dallas March 28 to 29 Chicago, Florida, Minnesota, Seattle, Toronto Chicago April 4 to 5 Dallas, London, LA Guerrillas, OpTic LA, Seattle Florida April 11 to 12 Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris, Toronto Seattle April 18 to 19 Chicago, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, OpTic LA Unknown (Midseason Weekend) TBD TBD Minnesota May 9 to 10 Chicago, Dallas, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Seattle Paris May 16 to 17 Atlanta, London, New York, OpTic LA, Toronto Seattle May 24 to 25 Chicago, Florida, Minnesota, OpTic LA, Toronto Atlanta May 30 to 31 Dallas, Florida, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York New York June 6 to 7 Atlanta, Chicago, Minnesota, Paris, Toronto Los Angeles June 12 to 14 Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, New York, Paris, Seattle, Toronto London June 20 to 21 Atlanta, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, Paris Chicago June 27 to 28 Dallas, London, OpTic LA, Seattle, Toronto Dallas July 4 to 5 Atlanta, Florida, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, OpTic LA, Paris Toronto July 18 to 19 Chicago, London, LA Guerrillas, Minnesota, New York, OpTic LA, Seattle Florida July 25 to 26 Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, Paris Unknown (Championship Weekend) TBD TBD

The event schedule is subject to change, according to the Call of Duty League website. This article will be updated with any changes or when more information about the Midseason Weekend and Championship Weekend is revealed.