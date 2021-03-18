Group play results for Stage 2 of 2021 Call of Duty League

Three weeks of group play will lead up to the second Major of 2021.

The second stage of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is here.

The 2021 season officially began last month. A few weeks of group play led into the Stage One Major, where the Atlanta FaZe were crowned the champions. And now, it's time to do it all over again.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League 2021

Stage Two of the 2021 Call of Duty League season will feature all 12 franchises split into two groups. Each team will play five matches (one against every other squad in their group) to determine their seeding for the double-elimination Stage Two Major, which is set to take place in early April.

Image via Call of Duty League

Heading into Stage Two, the CDL has slightly tweaked its map pool. Apocalypse Hardpoint will replace Crossroads, while Express will be played over Garrison in Search and Destroy. Some teams also made a couple of roster moves before Stage Two, including the Toronto Ultra benching Methodz and the London Royal Ravens signing top amateur player PaulEhx.

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Two group play matches, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, March 18

New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe (Group A)

Atlanta lead 1-0

Garrison Hardpoint: 250-202 Atlanta

This article will be updated until Stage Two group play matches end on Sunday, April 4.