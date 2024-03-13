Category:
Full Warzone Season 2 Reloaded playlist schedule

Gear up with the latest Warzone schedule.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Mar 13, 2024 04:57 pm
As part of the Season Two Reloaded update, Raven Software unveiled the playlist schedule for the next few weeks.

Every Wednesday, the Warzone devs release a new playlist with different modes, maps, and squad sizes. As of writing, the battle royale currently has two maps that support standard matches and four Resurgence maps. With so many environments to choose from, there is always a chance that a player’s preferred map or squad size isn’t available on a given week.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming playlist updates.

Full Warzone Season 2 Reloaded playlist schedule

A CoD operator shoots a rocket at a helicopter in Warzone.
Vondel is among the available maps. Image via Activision

March 14-20

Ranked Play

  • Trios (Fortune’s Keep)

Plunder

  • Quads (Urzikstan)

Battle Royale

  • Solos, Duos, Quads (Urzikstan)
  • Trios (Vondel)

Resurgence

  • Solos (Fortune’s Keep)
  • Duos (Urzikstan POI Rotation)
  • Trios (Vondel)
  • Quads (Ashika Island)

March 21-27

Ranked Play

  • Trios (Fortune’s Keep)

Plunder

  • Quads (Urzikstan)

Battle Royale

  • Solos, Trios, Quads (Urzikstan)
  • Duos (Vondel)

Resurgence

  • Solos (Urzikstan POI Rotation)
  • Duos (Vondel)
  • Trios (Ashika Island)
  • Quads (Fortune’s Keep)

March 28-April 3

Ranked Play

  • Trios (Fortune’s Keep)

Lockdown

  • Quads (Vondel)

Battle Royale

  • Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads (Urzikstan)

Resurgence

  • Solos (Ashika Island)
  • Duos (Fortune’s Keep)
  • Trios (Urzikstan POI Rotation)
  • Quads (Vondel)

This particular set of upcoming playlist rotations was labeled as “trash” by Warzone community members. Most of the criticism comes from how the devs handled Resurgence, as each of the four maps will only have one squad size option for the week. In the past, Warzone mitigated this problem by using a rotation system, cycling through each map every couple of minutes. Community members also took issue with the devs confirming multiple playlists without using a community poll. At the start of Season Two, the devs created polls so players could vote what maps and modes they wanted that upcoming week.

Warzone players also fear the playlist updates will only worsen if the leaks are true and Season Three adds another Resurgence map to an already bloated category. We will provide an update when the next set of playlist rotations are revealed.

Read Article How to fix the Hueneme Concord error in MW3
Two MW3 characters locking horns on the battlefield.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to fix the Hueneme Concord error in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Sleight of Hand perk might be weaker than Warzone players originally thought
Warzone arsenal
Category: CoD
CoD
Sleight of Hand perk might be weaker than Warzone players originally thought
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 13, 2024
Read Article ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith answers age-old CoD debate: Rust or Nuketown for 1v1?
Nuketown in Black Ops 2
Category: CoD
CoD
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith answers age-old CoD debate: Rust or Nuketown for 1v1?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 13, 2024
Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay