As part of the Season Two Reloaded update, Raven Software unveiled the playlist schedule for the next few weeks.

Every Wednesday, the Warzone devs release a new playlist with different modes, maps, and squad sizes. As of writing, the battle royale currently has two maps that support standard matches and four Resurgence maps. With so many environments to choose from, there is always a chance that a player’s preferred map or squad size isn’t available on a given week.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming playlist updates.

Full Warzone Season 2 Reloaded playlist schedule

Vondel is among the available maps. Image via Activision

March 14-20

Ranked Play

Trios (Fortune’s Keep)

Plunder

Quads (Urzikstan)

Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Quads (Urzikstan)

(Urzikstan) Trios (Vondel)

Resurgence

Solos (Fortune’s Keep)

(Fortune’s Keep) Duos (Urzikstan POI Rotation)

(Urzikstan POI Rotation) Trios (Vondel)

(Vondel) Quads (Ashika Island)

March 21-27

Ranked Play

Trios (Fortune’s Keep)

Plunder

Quads (Urzikstan)

Battle Royale

Solos, Trios, Quads (Urzikstan)

(Urzikstan) Duos (Vondel)

Resurgence

Solos (Urzikstan POI Rotation)

(Urzikstan POI Rotation) Duos (Vondel)

(Vondel) Trios (Ashika Island)

(Ashika Island) Quads (Fortune’s Keep)

March 28-April 3

Ranked Play

Trios (Fortune’s Keep)

Lockdown

Quads (Vondel)

Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads (Urzikstan)

Resurgence

Solos (Ashika Island)

(Ashika Island) Duos (Fortune’s Keep)

(Fortune’s Keep) Trios (Urzikstan POI Rotation)

(Urzikstan POI Rotation) Quads (Vondel)

This particular set of upcoming playlist rotations was labeled as “trash” by Warzone community members. Most of the criticism comes from how the devs handled Resurgence, as each of the four maps will only have one squad size option for the week. In the past, Warzone mitigated this problem by using a rotation system, cycling through each map every couple of minutes. Community members also took issue with the devs confirming multiple playlists without using a community poll. At the start of Season Two, the devs created polls so players could vote what maps and modes they wanted that upcoming week.

Warzone players also fear the playlist updates will only worsen if the leaks are true and Season Three adds another Resurgence map to an already bloated category. We will provide an update when the next set of playlist rotations are revealed.