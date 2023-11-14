Frustrated MW3 players say they’re being kicked from games while winning

Modern Warfare 3 players are facing a frustrating issue where they are being kicked out of lobbies for inactivity, even though they’re actively playing. This bug, which seems to mostly affect those using gunships or sniping on large maps, has sparked a wave of complaints.

One player shared their experience of being kicked while using a gunship. They were busy shooting at enemies but suddenly got kicked for not being active right when they were about to finish their killstreak.

Others said they had the same issue with gunships and even said it happened in last year’s game. This makes them think it’s an old bug in the code that hasn’t been fixed yet.

But it’s not only Modern Warfare 3 players using gunships who are having this problem. Players who are defending or attacking objectives, sniping from far away, or using other killstreaks like care packages, chopper gunners, cruise missiles, remote turrets, and more are also being kicked out for being “inactive.”

It’s not the first time the issue has been flagged, either. However, despite being mentioned in many threads since launch and racking up hundreds of complaints, the problem still hasn’t been fixed by the developers yet, and it’s killing the enjoyment for nearly everyone affected by it.

There isn’t a clear fix, except to keep moving. Constant movement seems to stop players from being kicked, but it’s an annoying makeshift fix that makes players choose between playing in a less effective way or risk getting kicked for no reason.

This issue has also made players wonder if the Modern Warfare 3 servers can really tell when anyone is actively playing, especially for those with play styles involving less running-and-gunning. This issue has added to the growing frustration among CoD players about the many bugs that have plagued the game since launch.