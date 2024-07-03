It’s time for summer vacation, which means one thing: Your Call of Duty squad’s hard work is just beginning.

Modern Warfare 3’s Vacation Squad event celebrates the summer theme with some free-to-earn cosmetics like a new knife blueprint and more, and there’s just a handful of challenges to complete to unlock them all before they’re gone forever before the week comes to an end.

Here’s everything you can get and how to get them in the MW3 Vacation Squad event.

All challenges and rewards in MW3 Vacation Squad event

Will you play MW3 MP, Zombies, or Warzone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you can get while you stay in the air conditioning and beat the summer heat during the Vacation Squad event in MW3.

“Splash Zone” calling card

MW3 multiplayer: Get 20 operator kills with the JAK Purifier.

Get 20 operator kills with the JAK Purifier. MW3 Zombies: Get 200 kills with the JAK Purifier.

Get 200 kills with the JAK Purifier. Warzone: In Warzone Battle Royale, get one operator kill using a molotov, thermite, or thermobaric grenade.

Double battle pass XP token

MW3 multiplayer: Get two operator hipfire kills without releasing the trigger using an LMG 10 times.

Get two operator hipfire kills without releasing the trigger using an LMG 10 times. MW3 Zombies: Get 15 kills with an LMG without releasing the trigger two times.

Get 15 kills with an LMG without releasing the trigger two times. Warzone: In Warzone Battle Royale, activate three killstreaks.

“Call of Lifeguard Duty” emblem

MW3 multiplayer: Get 20 operator ills with akimbo equipped on a handgun while sliding.

Get 20 operator ills with akimbo equipped on a handgun while sliding. MW3 Zombies: Get 200 kills with akimbo equipped on a handgun while sliding.

Get 200 kills with akimbo equipped on a handgun while sliding. Warzone: In Warzone Plunder, get three operator kills using frag grenades, sticker grenades, claymores, or proximity mines.

“Those Aren’t Coconuts…” sticker

MW3 multiplayer: Get 15 operator kills with the thermobaric grenade or thermite.

Get 15 operator kills with the thermobaric grenade or thermite. MW3 Zombies: Get a quad kill with a Monkey Bomb 10 times.

Get a quad kill with a Monkey Bomb 10 times. Warzone: In Warzone Plunder, get three operator kills using launchers.

“Suns Out Guns Out” decal

MW3 multiplayer: Deploy five Counter-UAV, UAV, or Advanced UAV killstreaks.

Deploy five Counter-UAV, UAV, or Advanced UAV killstreaks. MW3 Zombies: Complete eight contracts.

Complete eight contracts. Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, use 10 Field Upgrades.

Double XP token

MW3 multiplayer: Get 10 operator kills with the RGL-80 launcher.

Get 10 operator kills with the RGL-80 launcher. MW3 Zombies: Get 300 kills with the RGL-80 launcher.

Get 300 kills with the RGL-80 launcher. Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, complete any eight contracts.

Mastery reward

This can be yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Tou-Can Do This!” Gutter Knife blueprint

This birdbrained knife blueprint is yours if you earn all of the above six rewards by completing any of its three challenges before Vacation Squad comes to an end on the morning of July 10.

