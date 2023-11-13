How to fix Kicked for Inactivity issues in MW3

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), you can get kicked out of your lobby if the game deems you inactive. This became an issue shortly after the game’s multiplayer launch, as still-active players were also getting kicked for inactivity.

The “Kicked for Inactivity” message is meant to eliminate idle players and prevent players from simply getting into a lobby to passively earn XP while making the game worse for everyone actually playing. If you stay at one location for too long, then you might be at risk of getting kicked out of your game. If you are trying to avoid being kicked for inactivity in MW3, here’s what you need to do.

Why did I get Kicked for Inactivity in MW3?

Though it may be a bug, many Modern Warfare 3 players believe that Activision might have just set strict guidelines for what is considered inactive in a multiplayer lobby. Whether it is to prevent idling or camping, you may get kicked for your lobby even if you are still actively engaged in the game.

It appears that simply standing in one location, even while performing a task such as reloading or controlling a sentry gun, is enough to get you kicked from the game if you wait at this spot for too long. MW3‘s launch was filled with plenty of bugs across both PC and Console, and this is likely another that needs to be squashed. In the meantime, there are several things you can do to avoid being kicked for this frustrating reason.

How to avoid being Kicked for Inactivity in MW3

The simplest way to avoid being kicked for inactivity is to keep moving in your lobby. If you post up at one location for longer than a minute without interacting with other players, then you are at risk of getting kicked. Thankfully, MW3 is a fast-paced game that incentivizes jumping into the action, so you don’t need to go far to find a build that complements this playstyle.

Mounting your gun can give you a defensive advantage, although you might risk getting kicked | Screenshot by Dot Esports

I would also advise you to refrain from mounting your weapon for too long a period. Mounting your weapon is a great way to anchor yourself onto one spot, but if there isn’t anything that crosses your path, then you might be flagged for inactivity and removed from the game.

Finally, if you are experiencing this issue every game, then I recommend restarting Modern Warfare 3 and visiting the MW3 Trello board to track the progress on this issue.