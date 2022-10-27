From the soccer pitch to the battleground: Leaks show Neymar and Pogba in CoD MW2

Weeks after leaks showed that soccer superstars like the Brazilian attacker from Paris Saint-Germain Neymar and the French midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus might be featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as operator skins, a new leak has surfaced with the appearance of both players in the game.

These skins could be CoD’s way of promoting and hyping up the player base with skins related to the FIFA World Cup that will kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, mere days after the release of Warzone 2 on Nov. 16. The leaks clearly show the player models of Pogba and Neymar as operators in CoD: MW2, as you can see below.

Pogba & Neymar in COD MW2 🎯🔫 pic.twitter.com/Of3pezLBJs — chuboi 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@ChuBoi) October 27, 2022

Previous leaks have pointed out that Messi will be a part of the soccer-themed skins coming to CoD: MW2, but an image of the player model of the Argentinian superstar from Paris Saint-Germain is yet to be leaked on the internet.

As with every leak, this should be treated carefully by CoD fans since Activision has not confirmed that any superstars are joining CoD: MW2 as operators. Even if Activision has planned something along these lines, it can always scrap the idea at the last minute for whatever reason.

The campaign of CoD: MW2 was released on Oct. 20 for those who pre-ordered the game and the multiplayer and spec op modes will become available across the globe tomorrow, Oct. 28. If you’re looking to play MW2 early in your country, you can try the risky trick of changing your region to New Zealand.