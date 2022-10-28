Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes

In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2.

After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players experienced flickering issues in MW2. Though this issue can be ignored in minor cases, it can also make the game unplayable in its extreme forms.

It may take a few optimization patches to get rid of the flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2, but there are a few solutions players can try out to fix it themselves.

How to fix screen flickering in Modern Warfare 2 (MW2)

Update your graphics drivers to make sure there aren’t any bugs causing the flickering.

Turn on V-Sync to synchronize your frame rates with your monitor’s refresh rate.

Update your operating system, which can fix unexpected anomalies.

Run MW2 as an administrator.

Following the four solution methods above should allow players to get rid of the flickering or at least reduce it to a point where it doesn’t bother them anymore. If you’ve been able to play previous iterations of the franchise without any flickering issues, then the following patches are also likely to fix any remaining flickering.

Alternatively, players with high-refresh rate monitors can try lowering their graphical settings to squeeze out more frames from their PCs. The additional frames can help reduce flickering at the cost of your visual experience in MW2.

During the early days of a title, such graphical inconsistencies can be tied to optimization issues which often get fixed in follow-up performance patches. It generally doesn’t take long for developers to roll out such fixes as many players start reporting them on community hubs, increasing their visibility for the developers.