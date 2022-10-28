How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error

Error codes are a real nuisance in video games. They cause frustrating crashes and glitches and generally make everything a lot less fun.

With the release of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, thousands of new players are logging into the game for the first time. To coincide with the barrage of new players, error codes have cropped up, including the “Scan and Repair” error.

When this type of error occurs, expect your game to crash and put a stop to your grind. Here’s how to fix it.

How to fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s “Scan and Repair” error

There are a few ways to fix the “Scan and Repair” error and continue having fun in MW2. This fix may not be guaranteed, but this works most of the time based on the experience of players who have pled the game since launch.

Go to your game’s settings

Find Interface and scroll down until you reach the Parallax Effects option

Turn off the Parallax Effects option

For whatever reason, this will often fix the “Scan and Repair” error. If it doesn’t work, there’s no harm in resetting your game, console, or computer.