Firebase Z’s Easter egg quest won’t be live at launch in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Firebase Z, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new Zombies map, will launch in the early morning hours of Feb. 4—but its Easter egg won’t be available right away.

Treyarch confirmed today that the Easter egg quest will be disabled at launch. Instead, the Easter egg hunt will be available starting on Friday, Feb. 5 at 11am CT.

The main Easter Egg quest in #FirebaseZ will be disabled at launch until 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT Friday, Feb. 5 to make sure everyone can start the hunt on equal footing. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 1, 2021

This is to "make sure everyone can start the hunt on equal footing," according to Treyarch. It also gives most players at least a day of playing Firebase Z before they're able to begin the hunt.

Firebase Z will add a new Wonder Weapon, the R.A.I. K-84, and mark the return of Tombstone Soda, a perk that first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012.

Double XP will also be live in Black Ops Cold War this weekend, first on PS4 and PS5 on Feb. 4 before additionally opening up on Xbox and PC on Feb. 5.

The Season One Reloaded update, also adding the Express multiplayer map to Black Ops Cold War, will go live on Feb. 4 at 1am CT.