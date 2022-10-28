Fastest ways to level up your Modern Warfare 2 rank

In Call of Duty, your profile rank is the progression path you must follow to unlock all the perks, equipment, class features, killstreaks, and weapons you’ll need to make up your custom classes.

In Modern Warfare 2, players can level up all the way up to rank 55, which rewards players with the Juggernaut perk upon reaching the final rank level. At rank 55, players will have all default loadouts, the ability to customize loadouts, all weapon platforms, all lethal and tactical equipment, and all perks, field upgrades, and killstreaks.

Naturally, it will require a lot of play to reach the top rank, and the early portion of that grind will be without the majority of items you’ll eventually unlock. For those looking to reach the top quickly, here’s a few tips and tricks to level up your Modern Warfare 2 rank as fast as possible.

Do your daily challenges

This is the obvious first entry, but your daily challenges really do provide the most experience. Each of the three daily challenges reward 2,500 XP, which is the equivalent of getting 25 kills in a game mode that grants 100 XP per kill.

Complete all three challenges and you can unlock extra daily challenges to earn even more XP. You only have to complete one of the two unlocked extra daily challenges to earn another 10,000 XP.

Use your Double XP tokens

If you know you have a slate of uninterrupted time in your schedule, make use of your Double XP tokens to double the amount of experience you receive from each match.

You should have one available at launch, but you can also earn more by completing specific missions in the campaign.

Play objectives, play smart

Obviously you earn XP from playing games, but you can maximize your gains by playing smart and not just running around hunting for kills. Playing objectives and using your equipment and field upgrades will reward extra experience on top of the kills you notch.