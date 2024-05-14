MW3 May 14 multiplayer update: Full patch notes

Activision has dropped yet another update for Modern Warfare 3 on Tuesday, May 14, bringing forward some important changes to different modes, weapons, and other systems in the game for multiplayer.

Whether you’ve been dealing with annoying bugs with your tracked challenges for weapon camos, the select button for the Quick Play menu, or looking for more ways to progress in the game, this new CoD update is making some moves that should shift the needle for you and your friends.

Here are all of the patch notes for MW3‘s multiplayer mode on May 14.

All patch notes for MW3 May 14 update

Squashed some bugs. Image via Activision

UIX

Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the store.

Bug fixes

Tracked challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward weapon prestige camos .

. Locked Calling Cards earned through current season’s battle pass are now displayed in the Customization menu .

. Locked and unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functioning properly .

. Restored functionality of the select and deselect all button in the Quick Play menu.

in the Quick Play menu. EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.

Gameplay

Resolved issue causing akimbo weapons to have less reserve ammo following a map infiltration sequence.

Progression

Weapon prestige camos can now be unlocked for MW2 weapons.

Maps

Derail Added collision to prevent exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.



Modes

Arcade EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage from power weapons.

Infected Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on HUD upon spawning as a survivor.

One in the Chamber Weapon match stats section of After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.



Weapons and attachments

Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.



Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2 JAK Wardens Conversion Kit Resolved issue causing incompatible attachments to remain equipped in the Gunsmith.



Handguns

COR-45 Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.



Attachments

Adjusted pros and cons for multiple optic attachments to reflect true statistics , such as: Corio Enforcer Optic Dragon’s Eye Optic KR Marauder 9 Riser

, such as:

Perks

High-Gain Antenna (Gear) Fixed issue causing equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass .



Equipment

Scatter Mine (Tactical) In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects .



Field Upgrades

Enhanced Vision Goggles Players are no longer forced to unequip upon dead battery. Vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed .



