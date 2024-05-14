Warzone operator holding Akimbo SMGs in Season 3 Reloaded
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

MW3 May 14 multiplayer update: Full patch notes

Fixes, adjustments, and more.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 14, 2024 12:01 pm

Activision has dropped yet another update for Modern Warfare 3 on Tuesday, May 14, bringing forward some important changes to different modes, weapons, and other systems in the game for multiplayer.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’ve been dealing with annoying bugs with your tracked challenges for weapon camos, the select button for the Quick Play menu, or looking for more ways to progress in the game, this new CoD update is making some moves that should shift the needle for you and your friends.

Here are all of the patch notes for MW3‘s multiplayer mode on May 14.

All patch notes for MW3 May 14 update

MW3 operator with red glowing eyes and skull
Squashed some bugs. Image via Activision

UIX

  • Equipment Skins can now be previewed in the store.

Bug fixes

  • Tracked challenges widget now accurately reflects progress toward weapon prestige camos.
  • Locked Calling Cards earned through current season’s battle pass are now displayed in the Customization menu.
  • Locked and unlocked filter for Calling Cards in the Customization menu now functioning properly.
  • Restored functionality of the select and deselect all button in the Quick Play menu.
  • EMP HUD effects no longer persist upon Wheelson-HS destruction via Stormender.

Gameplay

  • Resolved issue causing akimbo weapons to have less reserve ammo following a map infiltration sequence.

Progression

  • Weapon prestige camos can now be unlocked for MW2 weapons.

Maps

  • Derail
    • Added collision to prevent exploit that allowed players to get in the blue train car near the Crossing area.

Modes

  • Arcade
    • EOD Padding no longer reduces incoming explosive damage from power weapons.
  • Infected
    • Blank Perk icons are no longer shown on HUD upon spawning as a survivor.
  • One in the Chamber
    • Weapon match stats section of After-Action Report is no longer empty upon completing a match.

Weapons and attachments

Light Machine Guns

  • DG-58 LSW
    • Decreased neck, torso, arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x.

Marksman Rifles

Handguns

  • COR-45
    • Implemented measures to prevent exploits that allow firing faster than intended.

Attachments

  • Adjusted pros and cons for multiple optic attachments to reflect true statistics, such as:
    • Corio Enforcer Optic
    • Dragon’s Eye Optic
    • KR Marauder 9 Riser

Perks

  • High-Gain Antenna (Gear)
    • Fixed issue causing equipment detected by allies with Signal Jammer not to appear indicated on the compass.

Equipment

  • Scatter Mine (Tactical)
    • In Hardcore mode, players equipped with EOD Padding are no longer immune to stun effects.

Field Upgrades

  • Enhanced Vision Goggles
    • Players are no longer forced to unequip upon dead battery. Vision is blurred until the goggles are manually removed.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 13, 2024
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe logos on stage at CDL 2024 Major 2 in Miami
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski May 12, 2024
Read Article Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
CoD
CoD
Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (May 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 13, 2024
Read Article Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe logos on stage at CDL 2024 Major 2 in Miami
Category: CoD
CoD
Results for 2024 Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers
Justin Binkowski Justin Binkowski May 12, 2024
Read Article Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
CoD
CoD
Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.