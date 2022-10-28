Best Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has reimaged the franchise in multiple ways, including the once generic Field Upgrades. At launch, MW2 has 15 total Field Upgrades that players can unlock by leveling their accounts. With so many choices, it can be hard to decide which Field Upgrade to choose from.

Field Upgrades come with every player loadout in MW2 alongside Perks and, of course, weapons. Over time, players will acquire these Field Upgrades by getting kills, holding points, and staying alive. Throughout a match, players will be given multiple Field Upgrades so it is not limited to one-time use. From a deployable decoy to a mini UAV, there are multiple defensive and offensive options.

Here are five of the best Field Upgrades in MW2.

Dead Silence

Dead Silence | Image via Infinity Ward

This controversial Field Upgrade is one of the best out there. Dead Silence has flipped from being a Perk to a Field Upgrade in the latest editions of Call of Duty—and MW2 is no exception. Dead Silence temporarily makes the player’s footsteps silent, allowing them to run around the map without being detected. If a player gets kills while Dead Silence is active, it will increase the duration of the effect. For players who are looking to play stealthfully or those who love Search and Destroy, this is a must.

Portable Radar

Portable Radar | Image via Infinity Ward

This small circle is the first Field Upgrade to be unlocked when playing the game and may be overlooked because of it. The Portable Radar can be thrown anywhere around the map and will act as a mini UAV for that area. For smaller maps and players who are looking to camp in one spot, this Portable Radar can be a lifesaver and prevent enemies from sneaking up on them.

Trophy System

Trophy System | Image via Infinity Ward

One of the most commonly used Field Upgrades is the Trophy System. This tripod can be thrown down anywhere on the map and will block incoming utility such as flashes, stuns, or explosives. When playing objective-based game modes like Hardpoint or Domination, this helps to lock down sites and prevent the enemy from breaching with utility.

Munitions Box

Munitions Box | Image via Infinity Ward

This box is not used enough by players but can be a lifesaver for those looking to go on massive killstreaks or those who want to use more than one piece of utility. The Munitions Box can be thrown down and used by the player or allies. It will resupply the user with ammunition for their gun while also resupplying their stuns or other pieces of utility.

Suppression Mine

Suppression Mine | Image via Infinity Ward

Another great use of slowing down the enemy and catching them off guard is the Suppression Mine. This mine can be thrown on the ground and is best used in areas where enemies are likely to run through such as doorways, behind corners, or on objectives. The Suppression Mine, once triggered, emits a sound wave that will disrupt the enemy’s vision and temporarily slow them. This allows for the allies or the player to swoop in and catch them off guard.