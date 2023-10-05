Every weapon in the Modern Warfare 3 beta

There are plenty of options in the MW3 beta.

Modern Warfare 3’s beta is here, which means it’s time to get out onto the classic CoD maps and gun down our enemies. Here’s every single weapon we can use in the MW3 beta, from assault rifles and SMGs to shotguns and sniper rifles.

CoD Next has given us our first full taste of Sledgehammer’s newest entry into the legendary FPS franchise. From the return of the popular War mode to a look at the new Vest system, there’s plenty for us to sink our teeth into.

The time for talk is over, though, and now it’s time to get into the action with the Modern Warfare 3 beta. What guns can we use to dominate our opponents on iconic maps like Highrise and Favela? We’ve got you covered.

How many guns are in the Modern Warfare 3 beta?

The first weekend of the MW3 beta from Oct. 6 to 10 will feature 16 guns. Fans will have three assault rifles and SMGs to choose from in the first beta period, while battle rifles, shotguns, LMGs, marksmen rifles, and sniper rifles will have two each.

As always, it’s entirely possible that Sledgehammer could add more throughout the beta, which is set to wrap up on Oct. 16. With a week between the PS5-exclusive weekend and the second that adds Xbox and PC players to the mix, there’s plenty of time for Sledgehammer to make some additions to the inventory.

All Modern Warfare 3 beta weapons

The 16 weapons included in the MW3 beta are:

Assault rifles: SVA 545, MTZ 556, MCW

SVA 545, MTZ 556, MCW SMGs: Rival 9, AMR 9, Striker

Rival 9, AMR 9, Striker Battle rifles: MTZ 762, BAS B

MTZ 762, BAS B Shotguns: Riveter, Lockwood 680

Riveter, Lockwood 680 LMGs: Holger 26, Pulemyot 762

Holger 26, Pulemyot 762 Marksman rifles: MTZ Interceptor, MCW 6.8

MTZ Interceptor, MCW 6.8 Sniper rifles: Longbow, KV Inhibitor

There are some powerful long-range options in the MW3 beta. Image via Sledgehammer Games

Will Modern Warfare 3 beta weapon progress carry over?

Unfortunately, any leveling you manage on weapons in the MW3 beta will not carry over to the full release on Nov. 10, as confirmed by the official Call of Duty website.

Now you know what guns you can wield in Modern Warfare 3‘s beta, there’s only one thing left to do: Download the MW3 beta and get into the action for yourself.

