Popular CoD mode War is finally returning in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty fans, rejoice—for the first time in six years, popular multiplayer mode War is returning to the series as part of Modern Warfare 3.

Announced during the CoD Next livestream on Oct. 5, War makes its triumphant return as part of MW3’s multiplayer offering, alongside classic MP action, and the massive 64-player Ground War mode.

This is the first time that War has appeared in a Call of Duty title since 2017 when it debuted in Sledgehammer’s World War II. The mode proved to be popular with players but was scrapped from Black Ops 4, and had seemingly disappeared for good.

War last appeared in Call of Duty back in 2017’s World War II. Image via Sledgehammer Games

War is a completely unique multiplayer mode, driven by narrative rather than pure gameplay. The game type features two teams as usual, attackers and defenders. The attackers must complete strategic objectives, while the defenders do everything they can to stop them in their tracks.

World War II featured seven Operations, ranging from battles across war-torn villages to an intense battle on Omaha Beach on D-Day. Sledgehammer has yet to confirm how many Operations will be included in Modern Warfare 3, or the maps that they’ll be played on.

Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty fans are delighted to hear that War is back, with one player on Reddit writing: “This has made me very hyped! It was my favorite mode in WW2 so very happy to see it coming back.”

While players will get their hands on the game when the Modern Warfare 3 beta starts on Oct. 6, it seems we’ll have to wait for the game’s full release on Nov. 10 before we can jump into the high-octane action of War.

