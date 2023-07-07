European CoD legend retires, takes aim at coaching or GM job next

"It's time for Coach Cartier to come out to play."

One of Europe’s best Call of Duty pros is calling it quits.

Zer0 has announced his retirement from professional CoD, joining several other long-time competitors who have decided it’s time for a new chapter in life. The London Royal Ravens player made the announcement on Twitter on July 7.

It has come to that time where i announce that i will be Retiring from Professional Call of Duty, i apologize to everyone that wanted me to keep going but its time i try something different. If any CDL teams are looking for a Coach/GM my email is in my bio.



This has been my… — cartier (@Trei) July 7, 2023

“It has come to that time where I announce that I will be retiring from professional Call of Duty,” Zer0 said in a tweet. “I apologize to everyone that wanted me to keep going but it’s time I try something different. If any CDL teams are looking for a coach/GM, my email is in my bio.”

Zer0 debuted with Epsilon Esports and has been a mainstay for EU CoD since 2015, making it as far as the starting lineup for the CDL’s London Royal Ravens. But it’s been a tumultuous couple of years, in and out of the lineup, culminating in leaving the team earlier this year to compete in Challengers.

“This has been my life for nearly 10 years now competing at the highest level and I’ve loved every bit of it, from being a sweaty PS3 kid to becoming one of the first EU players to win an event on NA soil and becoming MVP whilst doing that,” Zer0 said. “To everyone that has supported me throughout my time competing, I love you, but it’s time for Coach Cartier to come out to play.”

Zer0’s career included multiple championships, most notably the CWL Pro League’s Stage One Playoffs in 2017 with Splyce. His most lucrative year was the 2020 CDL Playoffs, though, when London finished in fourth place overall.

Zer0 joins Octane as a fellow long-time CoD esports mainstay to retire this offseason as another wave of young players looks to take over the scene in this year’s offseason of rostermania.

In his career, Zer0 racked up over $400,000 in earnings, according to EsportsEarnings.

