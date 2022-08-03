Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot

Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Most Call of Duty players seem to be excited for the upcoming reboot of the classic Modern Warfare 2, but not the Doc. The former Twitch streamer shared his satirical opinion on the upcoming shooter along with a screengrab from the game to further illuminate his thoughts.

“Modern Warfare 2 with over 200 developers working on the game for years looks so good. I’m thoroughly impressed,” Dr Disrespect sarcastically wrote. “I can’t wait to play!”

One fan was quick to compare the image Dr Disrespect provided with an in-game screengrab of the 40-year-old’s own game, DEADROP, claiming that the upcoming reboot “looks better.” This sparked further debate about whether the Doc’s early-development game should be compared with Modern Warfare II, which is set to be released in October.

This isn’t the first time Dr Disrespect has called out Call of Duty. Just last week, the star expressed his desire for new and fresh games in the FPS genre, pointing to his lack of interest in Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends as signs of the industry being at its “lowest point.” And it seems that Modern Warfare II isn’t the game that’s going to fill that void, at least according to the Doc.