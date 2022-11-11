Dr Disrespect has mixed feelings about new Call of Duty DMZ mode

MW2’s new DMZ mode has been the talk of the town ever since Twitch and YouTube streamers were given the chance to play it on Nov. 9, a full week ahead of its release on Nov. 16.

The human aimbot, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, has come forward and said it was a little “disappointing” and not “hardcore” enough for his taste. Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, on the other hand, got absolutely obliterated by souped-up AI, which was hilarious for everyone except him.

It was only a matter of time before Dr Disrespect, who is the absolute pinnacle when it comes to content creators dishing up hot takes on games, weighed in, and he has mixed feelings about it.

Image via Activision

At first, the two-time sounded pretty positive about it.

“That was pretty good,” he said. It reminded him of Ring of Elysium, a free-to-play battle royale published by Tencent and Garena, which he said had “potential” but felt like a mobile game.

However, after thinking about it more, his opinion headed in a more negative direction—one that revolved around feeling like he had no incentive to play it over other modes.

Image via Infinity Ward

“It feels like there’s no survival aspect to this,” he said. “It kind of just feels like a game mode in regular Call of Duty. Like, why would I play this over Warzone? Why would I ever want to play this instead of Warzone? If I’m going to jump on Call of Duty and play, what’s the incentive? Because I certainly don’t want to shoot AI.”

Dr Disrespect also felt like the sheer amount of AI enemies that players need to kill is far too excessive. He counted something like 20, 30, or 40, which is a lot more compared to Escape from Tarkov.

“There’s just something that feels very off with that,” he said.

Dr Disrespect’s opinion was a lot more favorable compared to his one on the standard multiplayer MW2, which pushed him to the brink of sanity. He even uninstalled it for a day or two.

However, it would be a stretch to say the two-time heaped praise on the new DMZ mode. So he’s yet another streamer who wasn’t overly impressed with it.