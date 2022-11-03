Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game.

Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.

Over the course of less than 30 seconds, the Two-Time experienced three deaths and tallied only one kill. Following the third elimination, he left the match and told his teammates CouRage and TimTheTatman that he was done.

Dr Disrespect has uninstalled MWII live on stream after going through the true spawning experience



He made it 3 days of playing the game before quitting pic.twitter.com/e9OzFKLn0T — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) November 3, 2022

“That’s all I can handle,” he said. “Yeah, I’m uninstalling the game right now actually. I’m switching over to Overwatch. I’m going to have some fun.”

Disrespect quits at around the 6:05:30 mark of the stream.

While the comment drew a laugh from his fellow streamers, it didn’t shock either of them. Trying to figure out exactly how much of the new CoD Doc had played, Tim expressed that he was impressed by Disrespect’s stick-to-itiveness.

“Was it like three days you lasted?” Tim said. “No bullshit, you lasted longer than I thought. It was like three streams, right?”

Removing the game from his PC, Disrespect didn’t give some fans what they might have hoped for. Though he left in the middle of the game, you can barely say he threw a temper tantrum or rage quit, as he has been known to do in the past.

“Call of Duty just really took it out of me right now though,” he said. “That was something else. I felt like I was playing the exact same map every single time. I don’t know.”

It wasn’t all bad blood for Doc, though. Among the highlights of his CoD streams was a game on the infamous highway map filled with cars. Playing with DrLupo and TimTheTatman, the trio spent the whole match making hilariously intense callouts.