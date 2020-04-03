Double XP weekend now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty players are going to be grinding more than usual this weekend. From April 3 to 6 at 12pm CT, everyone can earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and double Battle Pass tier progression by playing multiplayer, Special Ops, or Warzone.

The Double XP weekend is now live to celebrate the end of this season two’s Officer Ranks, regardless of the game mode you prefer to play or if you run with a squad or solo.

This is the last chance for players who want to grind out the season two Battle Pass and earn all of the rewards from the 100 tiers before the next season begins. After this weekend, all of those rewards will be replaced with the season three set, which will start on April 8.

All of this is made even sweeter since Activision is offering its players 10 free Battle Pass System Tiers as long as they own the Battle Pass and log into the game before April 6 at 1am CT.

Whether you plan to hop in a party with some friends and try to dominate the battlefield or just waste some time running and gunning across the various game modes, this weekend is the perfect time to play some Call of Duty. You can even spend some time in the new Cyber Attack Pro mode, which twists the experience people are used to by enabling respawns to speed up the gameplay.

You only have from now to April 6 at 12pm CT to do as much grinding as possible, so make sure you’re ready to fight for that double XP this weekend.