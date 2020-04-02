How to get 10 free Battle Pass System Tiers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The free tiers are available now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans, get the champagne ready. Infinity Ward wants to “celebrate” Battle Pass owners with a little gift.

Modern Warfare Battle Pass owners are being offered a one-time reward of 10 Battle Pass tiers for free, according to today’s Activision post.

Get 10 Free Battle Pass System Tiers NOW!

Get the intel on how all #ModernWarfare and #Warzone Battle Pass Owners can get 10 tiers, completely FREE!

HERE’S HOW: https://t.co/IaIKTNcCLS#CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/30wQxft1RU — Activision (@Activision) April 2, 2020

Here’s how to get your 10 free Battle Pass tiers.

Snagging those free tiers is simple. Modern Warfare players who own the Battle Pass and log in before April 6 at 1am CT will be able to redeem the tiers. When visiting the Store from the Multiplayer, Co-Op, or Warzone lobbies, scroll down to the “Just For You” section and select the “Gift Pack.”

Screengrab via Activision

From there, all players need to do is claim their bundle and enjoy the free tiers.

Players who reached any tier above 90 will still be given the reward, except any leftover tiers will be allocated to next season’s Battle Pass. So if you’re tier 95, for example, five tiers will be awarded to this season’s Battle Pass and five for next season.

Screengrab via Activision

Any players who don’t have the Battle Pass will earn the free tiers immediately after purchasing this season’s Battle Pass.

For more details on the season two Battle Pass, players can visit Activision’s website.