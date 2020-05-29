Double XP is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for season 3’s final weekend

Finish out that battle pass before it's gone.

It’s time to grind. Double XP is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for the final days of season three.

Most importantly, double battle pass progression is also live to help give a boost to players who need to finish out their season three battle pass and unlock the final rewards before the season ends next week. Double Weapon XP is available, too.

Image via Activision

All of the double progression can be achieved in a variety of the game’s modes, including Warzone, multiplayer, and Spec Ops. Whatever you play in CoD this weekend, outside of the campaign, will earn double XP.

Earlier this week, Activision confirmed that Captain Price and Gaz are joining the game as playable Operators as part of season four, which starts on June 3. The publisher also teased Scrapyard as a returning map.

Outside of new Operators and new maps, season four will likely also offer a bunch of new cosmetics as part of the battle pass, like watches, sprays, and skins for vehicles and Operators. A road map for the season should be released sometime next week.

Double XP is live right now and it’ll last from 12pm CT on Friday, May 29 until 1am CT on Wednesday, June 3.