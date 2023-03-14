DMZ Untraceable mission guide: How to find the Sattiq Caves dead drop weapon and kill the Chemist

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two brought an entirely new map along with several new missions for players to complete. “Untraceable” is a tier two mission for the Legion faction in Warzone 2, which requires players to find a weapon, eliminate a specific enemy, and return the weapon to the same Dead Drop.

The enemy that players are tasked with eliminating is a commander-type hostile dubbed The Chemist. There are three total kinds of commanders that can be found in Warzone 2 DMZ, with The Chemist being one of the trickiest to find and take out. Chemists can only be located in areas with radiation, making a gas mask an incredibly useful tool when undertaking this mission.

If you are looking to take on the Untraceable quest but do not know where to find either the Dead Drop or The Chemist, this is everything you need to know.

Where to find the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop

To start off Untraceable, players will need to find the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop location to pick up a weapon required in the mission. The Sattiq Caves Dead Drop can be found in the north of the Sattiq Cave Complex, the exact position on the world map can be seen below.

Screengrab via Activison Blizzard

Once near the entrance of the cave complex, players will be able to see a white-outlined dumpster. This will be the Dead Drop location that you are looking for. Simply approach the dumpster and interact to pick up the weapon required for the Untraceable mission. The weapon should be a custom SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle.

Players should enter this area with extreme caution as the Sattiq Cave Complex is absolutely swarming with hostile NPCs. Be well-armed and ready for a fight, as players will need to return to this location to drop off the weapon after eliminating The Chemist.

Where to find The Chemist

The Chemist is a commander-type hostile NPC that can be found in radiation zones that spawn throughout the map, on either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. The radiation zone will change from lobby to lobby, but it will be marked by a yellow circle with a hazard symbol on the world map.

Prolonged exposure to radiation in these zones can kill players, so be sure to pick up a gas mask before attempting this mission. Gas masks can be found on enemies wearing them if you need to pick one up quickly before entering the zone.

To complete the Untraceable mission, players will need to kill The Chemist specifically with the SP-X 80 rifle they picked up from the Dead Drop. This weapon can take out The Chemist with two headshots. The radiated area will contain multiple enemies, so be on the lookout for any additional threats. Thankfully, the custom rifle is outfitted with a thermal scope that makes seeing hostiles much easier.

After The Chemist is slain, simply go back to the Dead Drop in the Sattiq Cave complex to deposit your weapon and claim your reward.