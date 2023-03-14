DMZ Favor for a Friend Mission Guide: How to find the friend’s watch, heart necklace, and photo

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has dropped its second season, giving players tons of new missions to complete along with an entirely new faction. “Favor for a Friend” is a tier three mission for the Black Mous Faction in Warzone 2. This mission requires players to obtain three unique items on Al Mazrah and extract with these items individually.

Extraction is a tool that players have in-game to get themselves out of their lobby with all of their arms and other gear. Various missions in this latest season require players to extract themselves from either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. Players can extract by going to one of the designated markers on the map, though players should be aware that this location on both maps rotates regularly.

If you are looking to complete the Favor for a Friend but do not know where to start searching for items, this is what you need to know.

Where to find items in Favor for a Friend DMZ Warzone 2

To complete the Favor for a Friend mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, players need to locate and extract the Friend’s Watch, Friend’s Heart Necklace, and Friend’s Photo items. Thankfully, all three of these items can be found in the same approximate location, all in the northern part of the Sattiq Cave Complex in Al Mazrah.

Before venturing to the Sattiq Cave Complex, players should be aware that this area is usually swarming with hostile NPCs. Whether solo or with a squad, players should approach this part of the map with extreme caution and be ready for a fight.

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

The Friend’s Watch will be found in a farm-like location in the area pictured above. The watch itself will be hidden underneath a tin wall, players will need to crouch or go prone to be able to interact with the item and pick it up. The prompt to pick up this item is especially difficult to trigger, so players may need to adjust their positioning in order to receive the prompt.

The Friend’s Heart Necklace is the next closest unique item, as it is contained within the same farmstead as the Friend’s Watch. Go to the front of the farm and find a small wooden shed. Nearby should be the Friend’s Heart Necklace hidden in a bush beside the shed.

Finally, the Friend’s Photo will be located in a nearby house. Simply walk into the home and go to the bed. Get on top of the mattress and crouch down in order to spot the Friend’s Photo in the corner of the mattress. Once you pick up this final item, head to an extraction point and make your escape to earn your reward.