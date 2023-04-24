DMZ Ashika Island barter recipes: Scavenger backpack, Secured backpack, and more

Bartering is a way of life on the island.

The bartering system opens up tons of new possibilities for Call of Duty DMZ players and turns plenty of the rather cheap valuables you find across the map into something far more useful. At buy stations, players can “barter” or exchange certain items that make up recipes to get something valuable in return, like a special plate carrier, key, or backpack, among other items.

Between deployments to Al-Mazrah and Ashika Island, the recipes that are available to you at buy stations are relatively the same. But there are a few that are only available when heading to the tightly contested Ashika Island zone.

Here are the barter recipes you can only complete while on Ashika Island in DMZ.

All Ashika Island barter recipes

Here is the list of items or recipes that appear in the barter section of the buy station on Ashika Island.

Scavenger Backpack

Secure Backpack

Armor Box

Munition Box

GPU*

Durable Gas Mask

MCPR-300 sniper rifle*

Skeleton Key

Lost Room 403 Key*

Revive Pistol

Three-Plate Comms Vest

Three-Plate Medic Vest

Tempered Vest*

Upon inspection, it appears that the GPU, MCPR-300, the Lost Room 403 key, and the Tempered Vest are all unique to Ashika Island only; they cannot be crafted in Al-Mazrah.

How to craft the Tempered Vest in DMZ

Two Documents

One Sensitive Document

One Classified Document

The Tempered Vest replaces the three armor plate slots on a normal three-plate vest with two larger slots, letting you maximize armor with two plates instead of three.

How to craft the Lost Room 403 Key in DMZ

Four Nuclear Fuel

Nuclear Fuel is most easily acquired via completing Radioactive Material contracts and using the Geiger Counter to discover nuclear caches.

How to craft the MCPR-300 sniper rifle in DMZ

One Al-Qatala Train Cargo Manifest

The Manifest is found in the cargo train safe on Al-Mazrah. It appears to be the only item that can be bartered for on Ashika Island that requires an item exclusive to Al-Mazrah.

How to craft the GPU in DMZ

Two Gold Bars

Five Thumb Drives

The GPU can be sold at buy stations for a lot of money, and it is also used to complete a faction mission.