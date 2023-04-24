DMZ Ashika Island barter recipes: Scavenger backpack, Secured backpack, and more

The bartering system opens up tons of new possibilities for Call of Duty DMZ players and turns plenty of the rather cheap valuables you find across the map into something far more useful. At buy stations, players can “barter” or exchange certain items that make up recipes to get something valuable in return, like a special plate carrier, key, or backpack, among other items.
Between deployments to Al-Mazrah and Ashika Island, the recipes that are available to you at buy stations are relatively the same. But there are a few that are only available when heading to the tightly contested Ashika Island zone.
Here are the barter recipes you can only complete while on Ashika Island in DMZ.
All Ashika Island barter recipes
Here is the list of items or recipes that appear in the barter section of the buy station on Ashika Island.
- Scavenger Backpack
- Secure Backpack
- Armor Box
- Munition Box
- GPU*
- Durable Gas Mask
- MCPR-300 sniper rifle*
- Skeleton Key
- Lost Room 403 Key*
- Revive Pistol
- Three-Plate Comms Vest
- Three-Plate Medic Vest
- Tempered Vest*
Upon inspection, it appears that the GPU, MCPR-300, the Lost Room 403 key, and the Tempered Vest are all unique to Ashika Island only; they cannot be crafted in Al-Mazrah.
How to craft the Tempered Vest in DMZ
- Two Documents
- One Sensitive Document
- One Classified Document
Related: All DMZ 3-plate vest Barter recipes
The Tempered Vest replaces the three armor plate slots on a normal three-plate vest with two larger slots, letting you maximize armor with two plates instead of three.
How to craft the Lost Room 403 Key in DMZ
- Four Nuclear Fuel
Related: Where is Lost Room 403?
Nuclear Fuel is most easily acquired via completing Radioactive Material contracts and using the Geiger Counter to discover nuclear caches.
How to craft the MCPR-300 sniper rifle in DMZ
- One Al-Qatala Train Cargo Manifest
The Manifest is found in the cargo train safe on Al-Mazrah. It appears to be the only item that can be bartered for on Ashika Island that requires an item exclusive to Al-Mazrah.
How to craft the GPU in DMZ
- Two Gold Bars
- Five Thumb Drives
The GPU can be sold at buy stations for a lot of money, and it is also used to complete a faction mission.