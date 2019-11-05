Dallas Empire sign MuTex as substitute

The Dallas Empire has completed their roster for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season.

Charlie “MuTeX” Saoum has joined the team as a substitute, the organization revealed today. MuTex, a top-tier Search and Destroy player, joins European Call of Duty legend Thomas “Tommey” Trewren as the Empire’s only substitutes.

Dallas Empire on Twitter The roster is complete. @FF_MuTeX joins the lineup as our final substitute player for the inaugural season of the @CODLeague. Press release: https://t.co/1RmUg60rpf

Dallas will roll into the first season of the CoD League with seven players, the league minimum. Teams can sign up to 10 players if they wish, something the Toronto Ultra opted to do.

MuTex brings a wealth of Search and Destroy experience and knowledge to Dallas. This, in addition to the signings of Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal and Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, should make the Empire one of the league’s deadliest Search teams.

The Call of Duty League’s first season begins on Jan. 24 in Minnesota.