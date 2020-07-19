Dallas Empire dominate Paris Legion to win online 2020 Call of Duty League London Home Series

All stories have an end, and for the Paris Legion, who made a miraculous run to the Call of Duty League London Home Series final, the end for their story proved to be a brutal snap back to reality.

Despite qualifying for a grand final for the first time this season, the Legion’s feel-good story concluded with a 3-0 sweep at the hands of the Dallas Empire. This is the third event win of the season for Dallas, who defeated Paris on Friday in the group stage.

Only one of the three maps played in the final could be considered close, as Dallas quickly beat the Legion on Hackney Yard Hardpoint and Gun Runner Search and Destroy. On Gun Runner Domination, Paris took a slim lead into halftime behind a strong performance from Zach “Zed” Denyer. For nearly all of the second half, though, Dallas controlled two flags, effectively erasing Paris’ lead and building one of their own en route to a 167-134 victory.

For Dallas, this series win was just another display of dominance during the London Home Series. The Empire swept three of their four matches, with their only loss being a 6-3 defeat against the Legion on Friday.

The win earns the Empire another 50 CDL Points, which launched them from fourth place to second place in the league standings. The team now has 240 total points, putting them just 10 points back from the Atlanta FaZe. While a first-place regular season finish would be ideal, the top two teams at the end of the regular season will earn a two-round bye.

Paris, on the other hand, appeared to be one of the very worst teams in the league heading into this weekend. With a 30-point performance, however, the team now has 100 points, which is good enough for sole possession of eighth place.

The team does not play in the final CDL event of the season next week, so it is possible OpTic Gaming Los Angeles or Toronto Ultra, who both compete in the event, jump them with a good performance. A bottom-four regular season finish is the absolute worst outcome for any team, considering those four teams will begin the CDL Playoffs in the losers bracket and a single match will result in their elimination from the $4.6 million event.

While Paris won’t be in action next week, the Empire, FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, and Florida Mutineers will all have a chance to grab first-place in the league at the Toronto Home Series, which begins on July 24.