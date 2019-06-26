100 Thieves steamroll FaZe Clan in CWL Pro League showdown

In an incredible turnaround from yesterday’s loss to Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves swept FaZe Clan, one of the best respawn teams in the world, in rather dominant fashion.

Yesterday, 100 Thieves fell behind two maps to Evil Geniuses, and despite a valiant reverse sweep effort, lost their fifth series of the CWL Pro League season. The team chalked up their poor play to a lack of practice since their CWL Anaheim victory on June 16, and with the way they attacked FaZe, it appears they got enough play time for today’s match.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter @100Thieves set the tone with a the 250-121 Hardpoint win over @FaZeClan. Check out the @ASTROGaming Listen-In with the winning side. https://t.co/QrCWhD9cZW

FaZe is widely seen as one of the best teams in respawn game modes, with 100 Thieves being the only team most experts rate higher. So when this match appeared on today’s schedule, most fans and analysts saw this as a meeting with two of the best Call of Duty esports has to offer. Unforunately, the actual match didn’t go down like that.

Instead, 100 Thieves asserted their sheer dominance in the opening Hardpoint on Frequency, a map in which Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat exploded with 34 kills. And while SlasheR didn’t perform as well in Gridlock Search and Destroy, his first blood in round 11 proved to be crucial, and he added another kill in the round to help 100T secure their second map victory of the series.

Despite being one of the best Control teams, FaZe failed to even grab a single round on Arsenal Control, which gave 100 Thieves their 15th win of the season.

MLG on Twitter Yesterday was a kick in the ass to pick it up.” – @Octane_ Hear from the @100Thieves man following his team’s HOT 3-0 over FaZe Clan in our @PlayStation Instant Reaction! 🔥🔥🔥#100T #CWLPS4 📺: https://t.co/PsQ2lXN2pl https://t.co/tY3vnyGYxd

In the other matches today, Splyce captured their first win with Cuyler “Huke” Garland by reverse sweeping Evil Geniuses, while Luminosity defeated Units in four games, and Enigma6 got their first win with the new roster against UYU.

Here are the standings in Division A of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division A

1) OpTic Gaming: 14-4 (46-28)

2) FaZe Clan: 12-8 (43-28)

3) Gen.G: 11-7 (42-33)

4) Team Reciprocity: 9-9 (34-41)

5) Midnight Esports: 9-9 (34-35)

6) Evil Geniuses: 7-13 (30-41)

7) Luminosity: 7-13 (29-47)

8) UYU: 6-14 (27-43)

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 15-3 (49-28)

2) 100 Thieves: 15-5 (46-19)

3) Team Heretics: 10-8 (38-38)

4) Splyce: 10-10 (38-35)

5) Elevate: 7-11 (35-42)

6) Team Envy: 7-11 (35-40)

7) Units: 7-13 (31-46)

8) Enigma6: 6-14 (32-45)

100 Thieves will have their first chance to play the new-look Luminosity tomorrow at 6:30pm CT.