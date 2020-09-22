Content creators receive new boxes from Treyarch teasing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has sent another round of boxes to content creators with clues about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The boxes contain old pieces of technology that provide clues based on entered phrases.

Popular Call of Duty content creator NoahJ456 recently received two new boxes from Treyarch that contained an older computer complete with two floppy disk slots and a giant monitor that resembles the computer on the Pawn Takes Pawn website. Other content creators such as MrDalekJD and Jackfrags also received cryptic boxes.

After setting up the computer and decoding a password with a cipher included in the box, Noah was able to login to the terminal. After entering another phrase from a classified document, Noah received the phrases “PTP/ Waves of Attack” and “the pieces are in play.”

Noah also revealed that Treyarch confirmed that another announcement is scheduled for tomorrow, Sept. 23, at 11am CT. The announcement will likely appear on the Pawn Takes Pawn website, which now has another page further confirming a scheduled announcement for tomorrow.

Noah predicts that other codes will be released to the public that must be entered into one of the terminals sent to the content creators. The scheduled announcement likely won’t be the reveal of anything major but could be the beginning of another community scavenger hunt to find an actual trailer or news.

Content creator MrDalekJD received an old camera that also included a classified document and a similar cipher. He didn’t receive a physical terminal, but he did get a USB with a virtual terminal where he could also input codes. The same code that Noah found also appeared at the end, further indicating another Easter egg hunt. Jackfrags also posted a cryptic image of what appears to be an old camcorder and another classified document. Fans will have to wait until tomorrow to understand how all of these devices will be used.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was revealed in a similar fashion, which required the community to decipher several codes and Easter eggs to find the first official trailer. Many fans have speculated that the Zombies mode is the subject of the latest round of clues.

The Zombies mode is a staple of Treyarch Call of Duty games. A recent leak suggests that classic maps could return and characters from the Cold War campaign might be available in the latest iteration. A data miner also found voice lines for a Warzone Zombie Royale, but it’s unclear if this will be a Cold War exclusive or available to all Warzone players.

The hunt for the latest Cold War reveal has just begun, so make sure to keep up with your favorite content creator as they decipher other clues. Black Ops Cold War is set to be released on Nov. 13.