Alleged Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies leak claims there will be returning maps, new characters

A Call of Duty YouTuber has revealed a slew of new leaked information about the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In the stunningly-long 30-minute video, TheGamingRevolution claims his source inside of Treyarch has revealed to him a lot of news about the upcoming, mysterious Zombies mode.

The video is full of conjecture, but the YouTuber has been right about a lot of leaked content in the past, including most information about Call of Duty: Warzone before it was dropped in March. As with all leaks and rumors, though, nothing is confirmed.

The leaker claims that Nacht der Untoten, the original Zombies map from Call of Duty: World at War, will be back in two variants: the classic version and an updated, Cold War-era version that expands on the original and takes the fight outside.

Other potential maps include one set in the Vietnam jungle called “Firebase Z” and another set in Berlin. The leaker also claims that TranZit could be making a return, as well as Der Riese.

As far as characters are concerned, the leaker says that Adler and Baker will be playable. Both of these characters are Operators in the game’s multiplayer, so it’s possible that characters will be selectable by the player.

One of the other bigger leaks revealed by the video is that there will be a new gun: the Ray Rifle. The Ray Gun is a classic Zombies weapon, but the Ray Rifle is an apparent upgrade, turning the laser pistol into a laser assault rifle variant instead.

It’s unclear when Treyarch and Activision will show more of the upcoming Zombies mode, but it’ll likely be before the game releases on Nov. 13.