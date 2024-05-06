CoD’s latest charity bundle features 11 items for MW3 and Warzone to help support veterans

Call of Duty’s latest efforts to support military veterans with its long-standing charity organization are now live in the CoD Store in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The Call of Duty Endowment: Knight Recon Tracer Pack can now be purchased from the store, with 100 percent of Activision’s net proceeds helping place veterans in the U.S. and U.K. into jobs when they return home.

Support a good cause. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Knight Recon Tracer Pack is $19.99 and features 11 different items, including two operator skins, Orange Ambush Tracer blueprints for the MCW assault rifle and KATT-AMR sniper rifle, a weapon charm, a large decal, a weapon sticker, a calling card, an emblem, a double XP token, and a double weapon XP token.

Since the proceeds are going to the CODE charity, the bundle can’t be purchased with CoD Points and instead must be bought with real money. But for $20, it’s a decent amount of content, especially when the money is going toward a charitable cause.

Since 2009, the CoD Endowment (CODE) has placed over 125,000 veterans into jobs. And in 2022, the Endowment’s average cost to get a veteran a good job was less than $618, so your purchase will go toward the same goal.

MW3 and Warzone still offer a $4.99 Direct Action Pack in the store, which includes an emblem, weapon sticker, and calling card, with all of those proceeds going to CODE as well. Several previous bundles and events throughout the past few years have supported and brought attention to the Endowment, too.

This Wednesday, May 8, a new in-game event in MW3 and Warzone will be themed around CODE. The U Assist Veterans (UAV) event will task players with completing in-game challenges to earn a special CODE-themed weapon camo, further supporting the cause for the Endowment.

