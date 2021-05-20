The patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone’s midseason ’80s Action Heroes update are here

Call of Duty: Warzone’s midseason update, ’80s Action Heroes, has arrived with all of the bloody, action-packed pomp and circumstance you would expect from characters like Rambo and John McClane.

As part of the update, multiple '80s movie-themed points of interest have been added to Verdansk, including Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard, and Survival Camps and CIA Outpost from Rambo: First Blood Part II. Multiple new Operator bundles featuring Rambo and John McClane are also arriving in the store.

Rambo's Combat Bow is being added to Warzone as a new killstreak found as floor loot, too. The bow is described as being "effective against both infantry and vehicles, this new killstreak can help your squad turn the tide of battle through unconventional warfare." The longer you pull the bow back, the farther the explosive-tipped arrow will go.

The update also features a new themed battle royale mode called Power Grab. In this mode, the circle collapse is smaller than in traditional BR, including five stages and no Gulag to escape from when you die. Squadmates must instead be revived via the buy station, or by picking up their dog tags upon death.

The patch notes feature some balance changes as well, including buffs to the AK-74u and PPSH-41, major changes to Sniper Rifles and their base optics, and multiple attachment adjustments.

The update is 14.6 GB for PlayStation 4 and 5, 15.2 GB for Xbox users, and either 14.9 GB or 18.1 GB for PC players.

The full patch notes can be found below:

Events

‘80s Action Heroes

Two sets of nine challenges and rewards are available across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the ‘80s Action Heroes event starting May 20th.

Complete all nine Black Ops Cold War challenges to unlock a tactical rifle Weapon Blueprint, and complete all nine Warzone challenges to unlock a Sniper rifle Weapon Blueprint.

Modes

Power Grab, a Limited-Time Mode

What if we dialed up the intensity of Warzone to true Hollywood extremes? In Power Grab, you must eliminate other Operators, complete Contracts, and loot Supply Boxes around Verdansk to find Dog Tags. By collecting Dog Tags, you will work your way up a reward ladder that will give you the edge you need to win, including the personal Respawn Token. You’ll have to use everything you’ve got to control the flag that spawns during the final circle – calling in an Exfil Helicopter. True to the BR experience, you can also choose to hunt every single other Operator until you‘re the last one standing. There are fewer and smaller circles. There are no loadouts. There is no Gulag. But there will be action... and plenty of it!

Playlists

Additions

Verdansk – Power Grab

Plunder – Quads

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Trios

Subtractions

Verdansk - Mini Royale

Plunder - Blood Money Duos

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Quads

Map

New Point of Interest: Nakatomi Plaza (Launch) The headquarters of the Nakatomi Corporation have moved from sunny Los Angeles to Verdansk’s Downtown for a limited time.

New Point of Interest: Survival Camps (Launch) Around Verdansk, numerous campsites have been converted into Survival Camps as a homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II.

New Point of Interest: CIA Outpost (Launch) One of the aircraft hangars in Verdansk’s northwest sector has been converted into a makeshift CIA Outpost, as these agents need a home base to start tracking down the elusive Rambo.



General

Gunsmith Customs has been added for Black Ops Cold War Weapons Customize your Weapon by borrowing Attachments from multiple Blueprint variants. You can swap the appearance of Weapon Attachments to feature elements from all of your unlocked Blueprints.

Stickers & Charms exclusive to either BOCW or MW will only be usable on their respective Weapons.

Gameplay

Added the new Combat Bow Killstreak to the following Verdansk modes: core BR, Plunder, and Power Grab.

Stopping Power Field Upgrade spawn rates have been reduced substantially across all modes.

We will also be making an important adjustment to the Solo BR modes in the very near future. Keep an eye out on Twitter for more.

Bug fixes

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas. This is on top of the locations that we addressed in the last 2 patches.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas Mask to become unbreakable after a players’ first death with the Gas Mask equipped.

Fixed a bug that caused player Activision IDs to not always appear in the killcam or when spectating with or without the Option enabled.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger Challenges weren't correctly referencing the Summit POI.

Fixed an issue where Loadout Drops would fall through salt pools in the Salt Mines.

Fixed an issue where Sparks was not visible in the Operator Select Menu until the Sparks Operator Bundle was purchased.

Fixed a bug with the LW3 - Tundra where firing the final shot in a magazine would displace the Weapon model.

Fixed a bug with the Great Pacific Blueprint where its Weapon stats were incorrect.

Fixed a bug with the Swiss K31 where it would deal lethal damage in a single upper body shot when loaded with Stopping Power.

Fixed a bug with the Bullfrog where it was receiving an unintended amount of Bullet Velocity.

Fixed a bug with the CARV.2 where some of its barrels were not assigning the correct values.

Fixed incorrect magazine names for the FARA 83.

Accessibility

Most nonverbal sounds are now called out in subtitles in [] brackets. This will apply to all new Operators moving forward starting with Rambo and McClane.

Added HoH-like subtitles for baked-in graphics in cinematics.

Added a new Accessibility Options Menu. This menu provides a pared-down list of settings which are specifically oriented towards accessibility. Players can access this menu from the main blades menu immediately upon launching the game. To do so, launch Warzone and select Accessibility from the button options at the bottom of your screen. Alternatively, players can access the Accessibility Options menu from the existing Options menu. To do so, open the Options menu and select Accessibility from the button options at the bottom of your screen.



Weapons

New weapons

Ballistic Knife (Launch) Built for stealth kills from multiple distances, this versatile Weapon allows for melee attacks up close and a projectile blade attack from short-to-medium ranges.

AMP63: Pistol (In-Season) Expect this Weapon to output high amounts of damage in a short period of time thanks to its full-auto nature, which makes it highly effective in close quarters.



Submachine Guns

AK-74u Neck multiplier increased from 1 to 1.4 Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 20 percent Bullet Velocity decreased by 15 percent Maximum damage range decreased by 25 percent



PPSH-41 Maximum damage increased from 27 to 28 Maximum damage range increased by 3.8 percent



Sniper Rifles

All Black Ops Cold War Sniper base optics have been adjusted.

Sniper Rifle Charlie (Semi-Auto) Bullet Velocity increased by 14 percent Extremity multipliers increased from .9 to 1 Rate of Fire decreased from .33 to .83

LW3 - Tundra Aiming Stability increased

Swiss K31 Flinch Resistance greatly increased ADS Speed increased slightly Aiming Stability increased

ZRG 20mm Bullet Penetration increased Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.7 Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25 Extremity multipliers increased from .9 to 1 ADS Speed decreased by 4 percent Bullet Velocity decreased by 2 percent Move Speed decreased by 2 percent ADS Move Speed decreased by 1 percent



Attachments

Muzzles Flash Guard Vertical Recoil Control increased slightly Supressor No longer reduces Bullet Velocity Now increases Bullet Velocity Now increases ADS Speed Now increases Sprint to Fire Speed



Lasers SOF Target Designator (Snipers) No longer increases Effective Damage Range Now increases Aiming Stability ADS Move Speed multiplier increased Ember Sighting Point (Snipers) No longer increases Effective Damage Range Now greatly increases Aiming Stability ADS Move Speed multiplier increased Steady Aim Laser (Snipers) No longer decreases Hip Spread Now increases ADS Speed Swat 5mW Laser Sight (Snipers) No longer decreases Hip Spread No longer decreases ADS Speed Now increases Aiming Stability Now greatly increases ADS Speed



Rear Grips Airborne/GRU Elastic Wrap Aiming Stability increased



Operators

New Operators

Rambo (Launch) This Operator will be available via the “Rambo” bundle in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Store from May 19 at 9PM PT to June 18 at 9PM PT. This bundle includes the Legendary Operator; two Finishing Moves, including one using his signature bow and arrow; three Legendary Weapon Blueprints—an Assault Rifle, an LMG and a Knife Blueprint; a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem; and an Epic Watch and Charm.

John McClane (Launch) John McClane will be available via the “Die Hard” bundle in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Store from May 19 at 9PM PT to June 18 at 9PM PT. This bundle includes the Legendary Operator, a Finishing Move, three Legendary Weapon Blueprints—one tactical rifle, one SMG, and one Assault Rifle—a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, an Epic Watch, and an Epic Weapon Charm.



Store