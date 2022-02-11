Call of Duty: Warzone devs plan to add a ranked mode

Call of Duty: Warzone players will eventually see a ranked mode, according to a report by Charlie Intel. But the developers aren’t sure when it will be released.

Ranked modes are an excellent way for competitive players to fight against similarly skilled opponents in an effort to climb the ranks. Other popular battle royale titles like Apex Legends already have a dedicated ranked mode, but Warzone has yet to provide the same competitive experience for its players. The developers reportedly want to add a ranked mode to the game but are waiting for the right time.

As reported by Charlie Intel, Warzone game director Josh Bridge confirmed that the developers intend to add a ranked playlist to Warzone but want to “do it right.” The developers also commented about how Warzone Pacific season one “fucked stuff up” and it seems like they want to avoid a similar launch with ranked.

Bridge didn’t reveal a release date, explaining he doesn’t “have a place in the calendar for it.” It’s unclear if the mode will appear in Warzone Pacific or the upcoming Warzone experience alongside the recently announced Modern Warfare II.

The developers also highlighted their priorities for Warzone in an official announcement, including adjusting the Gas Mask animation and addressing performance and streaming issues. Unfortunately, fans won’t see a FOV slider on console since it “creates major performance impacts for old gen console players.”

A plan for a ranked playlist is good news for fans waiting for a competitive mode, but you’ll likely have to wait a while for it to appear.