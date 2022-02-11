Call of Duty: Warzone on console will not be getting an FOV slider

Call of Duty: Warzone won’t be getting an FOV slider feature on consoles, Activision confirmed today.

Amidst its announcements of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and a new Warzone experience, Activision addressed some of Warzone’s biggest concerns in a new post, highlighting some of its plans for the upcoming months.

“Adding FOV on console in Warzone creates major performance impacts for old gen console players,” Activision said. “Our goal is for Warzone to be a performant experience on all platforms, so we do not plan to implement an FOV Slider on console at this time.”

One of Warzone’s biggest complaints, the lack of FOV slider on console has been a constant subject for players on PlayStation and Xbox since the game was released. Warzone’s smaller FOV on consoles means that players can see less than their PC counterparts. The PC version of Warzone has had a functional FOV slider since launch.

“We also understand that we aren’t directly speaking to every community request in official communications,” Activision said. “But we are reaffirming our commitment to listening to these concerns and ensuring vigorous and beneficial internal discussions that the developers have about them before solutions–whenever possible–are implemented.”

MWII and the new Warzone experience won’t be out until later this year, so the current Warzone title will continue to be a focal point for the foreseeable future.