CoD Warzone adds Dune’s most ferocious warrior with new operator skin

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will soon be graced with the presence of one of the most elite soldiers of the Padishah Emperor in the form of an operator skin, in a crossover with the popular sci-fi film Dune.

The new Sardaukar operator skin comes to the MW2 and Warzone stores on Nov. 1—though the exact price of the skin remains unknown. “The most ferocious warriors in the known universe – the Sardaukar, are coming to Call of Duty,” the official CoD account tweeted on Oct. 30.

The most ferocious warriors in the known universe – the Sardaukar, are coming to Call of Duty ⚔️



Join the Imperium on November 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bpqK0Nucvo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 30, 2023

Initially announced by Activision on Sept. 27, the Sardukar operator skin will join a long list of big-time collaborations in CoD. The season six battle pass contains insane villains and anti-heroes from Marvel Comics, such as Spawn and the Violator. Players can also get their hands on the blood-sucking Alucard or perhaps Acti-Blizzard’s own Lilith from Diablo 4.

The new operator, alongside all other operator and cosmetic items, will also feature in November’s release of Modern Warfare 3 through the “Carry Forward” program.

Dune (2021) was one of the most successful and critically acclaimed movies of 2021. It covers the first half of Frank Herbert’s stellar novel, Dune, and a sequel was expected to be released in the fall of 2023.

However, presumably due to the writer’s strike last summer, the release date was pushed back into early 2024. Dune: Part Two remains a highly anticipated title, and it’s no wonder CoD hopped on the hype train with the Sardukar.

The collaborations between CoD and major players in the entertainment industry just keep rolling, and not everyone is happy about it. Some fans argue that the game’s cosmetics may have gone too far and that the franchise is steering too far from its grounded, military aesthetics.

It’s also fun to poke guesses, as no one really knows what else Activision may be cooking behind the scenes. If their recent moves are anything to go by, it’s probably something wild.