CoD players in disbelief as formerly free cosmetics now on sale for $20

CoD players, your eyes were not deceiving you. The PlayStation-exclusive Warzone Combat Packs (for PS+ members) are now on Xbox and PC, but they’re going to run you $20 worth of CoD points.

PlayStation still has the CoD exclusivity deal until 2024, so this may be the last piece of exclusive content for some time on the platform. As many gamers pointed out, however, this method of selling exclusive skins on other platforms harms everyone. It makes Xbox and PC users pay for something that someone else got cheaper on another platform, and it forces PlayStation exclusivity into a bizarre place of not really being exclusive.

The modern gamer is still buying these bundles, though, or they wouldn’t be for sale. “They wouldn’t put a price on it if idiots didn’t gobble up everything in the store,” one Redditor eloquently said. The average person truly does not care if a bundle is $20 if they like the content.

In one sense, buying content or expansions for your favorite game is a great way to support the developers and make sure that the game keeps going for years. Many have said they’d be willing to buy content for a game they’ve played for years. But Call of Duty is historically on a yearly release schedule. You’re already paying for the game, plus probably a battle pass each season, every year.

There just isn’t a solid reason to buy Call of Duty skins unless you’re sure the content will roll over to the next release or you just really like it. There isn’t a “developer-supporting” angle here at all. It’s simply an outrageous price for an already-produced set of in-game skins that other players got with their subscriptions to PlayStation.