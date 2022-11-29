Microsoft has had to jump through a few hoops.

Call of Duty is synonymous with gaming. The odds of your grandma knowing what CoD is are likely very high.

The franchise has rolled out AAA title after AAA title. Each and every player has, at least, tried using the AK-47 in a game of CoD Team Deathmatch one time in their life, but a debacle regarding Microsoft’s takeover of Activision might rip that chance out of future PlayStation users’ hands before the end of the decade.

This deal was originally sent to the UK’s CMA, which dictates whether a company has a monopoly on a certain segment of an industry or not. It also decides whether future business deals will impact the order of the industry.

The decision to launch an inquiry regarding the merger was finalized on Jul. 6, 2022. With the UK CMA taking a few months to release their findings.

Microsoft would take control of all Activision Blizzard titles. This features an incredibly long list of insanely popular titles like:

Overwatch

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot

Diablo

Starcraft

Candy Crush (everybody’s favorite)

This would grant Microsoft exclusivity over all these titles, leaving all Sony console owners on the other side of the glass, looking in on all the Warzone players.

Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard has been met with both praise and criticism. Fairness commissions have torn the deal apart, leading Microsoft to change its approach.

According to Microsoft, one of the reasons the deal is fair is because of their lack of worthy exclusives attached to the Xbox brand.

To continue their self-burn, they’ve also trashed the CoD series, saying it was “consistently outranked” in gaming reviews and by its popularity on social media.

Is the Call of Duty franchise leaving Sony?

Image via Activision

PlayStation users, prepare yourself for some good news. As a part of the new deal that’s reportedly around the corner, Microsoft will be graciously allowing Sony access to the Call of Duty franchise for the next 10 years.

As soon as that 10-year deal is up, however, PlayStation users may be forced to use Microsoft consoles in order to play games from the CoD franchise.

The deal was made due to the belief by Microsoft that Sony has a monopoly over aspects of the gaming industry via their exclusives. In return, Microsoft sees franchises like CoD as a counterweight that balances things slightly more in Microsoft’s favor.

Characters like Captain Price, Soap, and Ghost will have likely been long-gone by then, so will it be the same? We’ll just have to see by the time 2032 rolls around.