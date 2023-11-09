CoD players feel forced to buy MW3, but some are resisting

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is fully being released on Nov. 10. But along with all the hype, a lot of players don’t want to buy MW3 as they feel Activision is trying to force them to purchase the new game with an aggressive marketing strategy.

The latest CoD update shipped on Nov. 8 installed MW3 multiplayer, even for those who still haven’t bought the game, and deleted MW2 multiplayer. Some players have reported having problems playing Warzone or MW2 since then unless they downloaded MW3 multiplayer. Since the update came out, there have been lots of threads with loads of complaints trending on Reddit.

Activision likely used this strategy to market MW3 and lead players to buy the new game and abandon MW2 as soon as possible, but it’s accomplishing the exact opposite effect—at least according to CoD players on Reddit. A lot of players have said in the past 24 hours they feel discouraged from buying MW3 due to Activision’s marketing.

“Today is the last straw for me,” one player wrote on Reddit after the controversial update. “Completely changing the game I paid for into MW3, then requiring me to download nearly 100GB of content just to play it? Part of me thinks this isn’t even legal, we’ve paid for a product we no longer have access to.”

While it’s impossible to predict the impact this will have on MW3’s sales, the customer reaction could be another blow to Activision regarding MW3. Prominent members of the CoD community such as CouRage and OpTic TeeP found the MW3 campaign underwhelming after playing it on Nov. 2 and a lot of casual players have already posted negative reviews—even on the wrong MW3.

Dot Esports has reached out to Activision for comment.