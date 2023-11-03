‘It feels like half a CoD game’: Streamers underwhelmed by MW3’s campaign

After completing the Modern Warfare 3 campaign that went live on Nov. 2, many streamers and creators were left extremely disappointed by what they saw.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 2, OpTic TeeP gave the MW3 campaign a personal rating of three out of ten: “one for each hour of gameplay,” as he and other streamers like NoahJ claimed to have completed the story within three hours, which felt like “half of a Call of Duty campaign.”

It doesn’t end there, as CouRageJD replied to that tweet calling this campaign a “waste of dev effort” suggesting the resources spent on the three-hour story should’ve been redirected to work on multiplayer and Warzone. CouRageJD reiterated that he wouldn’t have had this opinion if the campaign was 12 to 14 hours instead, but “3 hours is a joke”.

I give the new cod campaign 3/10, one for each hour of gameplay.



Underwhelmed with campaign but excited for MP and WZ still — OpTic TeeP (@TylerTeeP) November 2, 2023

Three hours is significantly shorter than any previous CoD campaign, as at the very least, we would usually have around six hours worth of story. What makes it even worse is the newly introduced concept of open combat missions that didn’t impress anyone either. ModernWarzone in his verdict on the campaign said there were too many of them and “not enough on the rails.”

Six open combat missions is almost half of the game, meaning you only have around an hour and a half of the traditional story missions we all know and love. The format of open combat missions was so uninspiring that the community immediately slammed the game for being “Warzone with cutscenes.”

Just finished the #MW3 campaign.



Very lackluster. Too many open combat missions, not enough on the rails. Tons of shock value just for the sake of shock value.



Felt very disjointed.



Mid credit cutscene is best narrative part of the game.



I give it a 5.5/10. Worst MW story. pic.twitter.com/dAEE38tFbe — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 2, 2023

Creator MrDalekJD shared a similar opinion regarding the campaign: “wasn’t a fan of the open combat missions and it was far too short.” He did mention though that “once it got going, however, the story was intense!” and it had some great levels. Now, we can only imagine what the game could’ve been given enough time and effort.

While the storyline will likely continue to unfold via Warzone‘s seasons, for many, MW3 will be the worst Modern Warfare campaign in history.