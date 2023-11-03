Early access for Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign is out now but players aren’t impressed. With multiple open combat missions the campaign “screams that it was thrown together at the last minute just so they could charge full price,” according to the community.

On Nov. 2, MW3 fans who played the newest campaign claimed it’s a step backward compared to previous MW campaigns like Modern Warfare (2019). The main complaint is the game leans into having more open-world missions where you scavenge for gear and complete objectives in any way you want.

It may sound interesting at first, but as players got into the game they quickly agreed these missions were uninspired and lazy. Rather than being fulfilling cinematic experiences, players described these missions as an offline DMZ with cutscenes in between.

Even mechanics in those missions have been taken from DMZ and Warzone. “There is still plating in the game, picking up 3 armor vests, taking your ‘loadout’ from a box,” one fan wrote, and added there are even field upgrades and killstreaks you can pick up.

On top of that, many players brought up AI enemy issues in those missions that take away from the experience. A player described their playthrough as “Literally killed three guys walked passed [sic] them came back and two popped in around a truck.” Others mentioned that whenever an AI spots them, the game will start spawning infinite waves of enemies, and that can’t be fun for anyone.

The campaign has six open-world missions out of a total of 15 which is almost half of the five to eight hour long story. Modern Warfare 2 only had one or two missions in this style and fans started joking that the upcoming Black Ops game will “just take place on the entire warzone map.”

While there are fans who are enjoying the campaign, even they agree it feels like Warzone with cutscenes that is not worth its full price of $70.