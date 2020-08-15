Infinity Ward released a new patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone overnight to address a major issue in the popular battle royale game.
Modern Warfare update version 1.25 is now available to download. It’s a 1.333 GB download file on PS4. Infinity Ward said that “due to an issue with Microsoft’s patch delivery process, this update requires a larger download for Xbox One players but does not impact the overall install size.”
This is a small update but it addresses the weapon model corruption bug that’s been plaguing the Call of Duty community. This bug caused certain weapons to turn into blocky images that’d cover up a player’s screen, preventing them from seeing anything else. On Aug. 13, Infinity Ward said it was “fast-tracking” a fix for this issue and the devs delivered roughly 36 hours later.
Here are the full patch notes for Modern Warfare update version 1.25.
General fixes
- Fix for weapon models (sights and weapons picked up) corrupting on screen.
- Fix for an error that could occur when selecting “Play Again” option in Warzone.
- Fixed a bug where players could use the rope ascender through a closed door in Downtown.
- Fixed an issue where the world model of the Common AUG was appearing invisible in Warzone.
- The increased map counts in our playlists caused some maps to not appear in playlist rotations. To help them appear more regularly, we’re removing the following maps from each mode listed below:
- Headquarters – Removing Arklov Peak and Shipment
- Kill Confirmed -Removing Aniyah Incursion
- Cyber Attack – Removing Aniyah Incursion
- Hardpoint – Removing Piccadilly and Aniyah Incursion
- Search and Destroy – Removing Rust