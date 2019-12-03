Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has officially started.

The latest update for Modern Warfare went live today. Update version 1.10 is a 15.611 GB download file on PlayStation 4.

Here are the patch notes for Modern Warfare update version 1.10:

Playlist update

Added

Crash 24/7

Reinforce

Added Rammaza and Gun Runner to TDM 20 and DOM 20.

Added night maps to Hardcore TDM, Search and Destroy, Cyber Attack.

Removed

Gun Game (available in Private Match)

Shoot House 24/7

Two-vs-two Gunfight Tournament

Multiplayer

General fixes

Riot Shield: Tuning to how the Riot Shield protects against grenades when thrown at the players’ feet. Reduced explosive damage within certain ranges.

Fixed a bug where the final killcam would appear under the map when a player got stuck by Thermite or Semtex on the lower part of the body.

Fixed an issue where players stuck inside the Infantry Assault Vehicle wouldn’t take damage from Thermite.

Fix for a bug where attempting to scroll to the bottom of the Recent Players list could cause the list to read “No Recent Players” and return to the top.

Gunfight (private match): Fixes “Win by Two” setting to end the game properly once the conditions have been met.

Missions and Challenges

The following are now fixed and have had their descriptions updated as needed:

“Close and Personal”

“Perks of the Job”

“Bloodthirsty Killer”

“Destroy Ground Killstreaks”: All player-driven vehicles will count toward this launcher camo challenge.

“Get 50 kills while an enemy UAV is active”: Description updated to reflect that the Ghost perk needs to be equipped in order to complete.

Combat Knife challenge descriptions updated.

.357 camo challenge

Various updates to other camo challenges.

Fix for Officer Challenge completion notifications not appearing on screen.

Killstreaks

Improved effectiveness of FMJ on killstreaks.

Fix for the Cluster Strike dealing damage inconsistently when targeting a VTOL jet.

Weapons

.357: Buckshot: Reduced damage range, reduced effective hip fire damage. Tuned spread adjustments from barrel attachments.

Menu damage stat bar adjustments for miscellaneous LMGs.

Spec Ops

Fixed a bug where the informant can be dropped in bad positions/near enemy soldiers in Operation Harbinger.

Added a checkpoint after the third hack on Operation Brimstone.

Fix for a bug where players could become stuck after going into last stand while breaching the trains on Operation Brimstone.

Enemies in white trucks now exit their vehicles.

Keyboard and mouse

Leaderboards will no longer display complete gamertags. This should help higher profile leaderboards users from receiving too many invites.

Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t be able to mantle while strafing with keyboard and mouse.

Increased the turn-rate when aiming with a tank.

Adjusted the camera orbit turn-rate while driving a vehicle using keyboard and mouse.

The keybind “Vehicle Camera Recenter” is now linked to Melee by default (default on E / Mouse 4) and the re-centering of the camera has been improved.

CoD Caster

Improvements for the camera transitions with Free Camera and Aerial Camera.

Added a killstreak view option when using the Portrait List.

Added arrows under the players when using the Aerial Camera view.

Added a skull icon on the minimap where players die.

PC

Shaders

“Fixed an issue that forced shaders to be fully re-compiled after each title update,” the patch notes read. “Shader installation should be expected mainly for new content, drivers update, or changing the video card. New optimizations or bugfix that require modifying the shaders can also trigger part or the totality of the shaders to be re-compiled.”

In “the biggest free content drop in Call of Duty history,” according to Infinity Ward, Call of Duty 4 classic maps Crash, Vacant, and Shipment will be added to Modern Warfare. New Ground War and Gunfight maps will also be introduced in season one, along with two new weapons and a battle pass.