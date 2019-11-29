Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season battle pass tiers leaked

A leak recently posted on Reddit shows what’s coming in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s season one battle pass, due to launch next week on Dec. 3.

When the first season of content goes live, it’ll include at least six new maps for free. Players will also have the option to purchase a battle pass. The pass will contain unlocks for free, too, though.

Modern Warfare Season 1 Battle Pass Tiers – Weapons, Operators Skins, and more Season 1 begins Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 10AM PT and ends Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at 10AM PT. The Battle Pass consists of 81 Paid Tiers and 23 Free Tiers for a total of 104 Tiers, the first 4 of which are granted immediately after purchase.

A Reddit user posted the list above, revealing all of the unlocks throughout 100 tiers of both paid and free content. It contains a lot of Operator skins, charms, blueprints, emblems, XP tokens, and even Call of Duty points.

Most of the content in the battle pass is found in the paid track, as you’d expect. But the game’s two new weapons, Ram-7 and Holger-26, will both be available for free.

For CoD addicts who want to grind the game over the course of the next couple of months, the battle pass is a likely investment. A price for the pass hasn’t been announced yet, but more will be revealed when the season goes live next week.