A new LMG is on the way.

The next major update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to become available for download in roughly seven hours.

Infinity Ward announced last week that the latest patch for the game will be released on April 28. This should be Patch 1.20, based on the current version of Modern Warfare. It’s set to be around a 15 GB download file for PlayStation 4 and Xbox.

Related: Here’s when the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update goes live

The update will reportedly go live on April 29 at 1am CT, according to Charlie Intel. This would follow the trend of the last two Modern Warfare updates, which were also released overnight.

The official patch notes haven’t been released yet. But for the past two overnight updates, the patch notes were posted around 10pm CT. Infinity Ward might release the notes for Patch 1.20 around this time tonight, even though the developer hasn’t confirmed the exact release time for this update or the notes.

Call of Duty fans still have a good idea of what to expect from this update, however. Here are some of the bug fixes that Infinity Ward mentioned last week.

Fix for a bug where PC players using a Vega64 GPU could see corrupted outlines around their character models and weapons.

Fix for a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator appears as the default skin in Co-op.

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle in Warzone.

Fix for a bug where completing the completionist challenges for the SKS are unlocking the associated camos for the Renetti.

Fix for a bug where unlocking camos for the SKS was inconsistent with other camo challenges for marksman rifles.

Fixed a bug where the “Hard Wired” skin for Alex would appear in thermals while Cold Blooded is equipped.

Fixed a bug where some watches were appearing in the wrong direction when gesturing.

Fixed a bug where players could lose the option to pick their favorite Faction in the Operator menu.

Fixed a bug where white lighting could be seen while moving or firing a weapon near specific locations.

This update is also set to introduce the MK9 Bruen LMG to Modern Warfare. Activision described the LMG as a “high accuracy and reliable damage weapon.”

This article will be updated when the full patch notes become available.